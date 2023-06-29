Magenium Solutions Recognized as a 2023 Microsoft U.S. Partner of the Year Finalist

As a Microsoft Solutions Partner, Magenium Helps Customers Realize the Value of Teams Rooms and Teams Phone

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AVI Systems, the largest global audiovisual systems integrator, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Magenium Solutions, has been recognized as a 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year finalist. Magenium was honored among a field of top Microsoft partners in the category for Modern Work/Converged Communications and for demonstrating excellence in implementation and support of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.





“This recognition is testament to the hard work our entire team has put forth as we strive to be the best Microsoft consulting business in the United States,” said Tom Egan, CTO of Magenium. “Our customers have confidence that Magenium brings the right people, process and technology to seamlessly implement and maintain their Microsoft Teams workloads.”

Magenium was recognized specifically for its work with one of the world’s largest food and beverage companies. In addition to updating hundreds of rooms across numerous global locations, Magenium performs ongoing monitoring, management, and remediation of hundreds of MTR devices for this customer – ensuring that their Teams Room health runs at 99 percent every day. Microsoft Teams Rooms Pro licenses combined with Managed Services from Magenium and AVI Systems have become the de facto approach to keeping the organization’s Teams rooms running in the desired state.

“We would like to extend our congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nina Harding, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft US Global Partner Solutions. “The winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards have demonstrated the best of what’s possible with the Microsoft Cloud by providing innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation.”

The Microsoft US Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 800 submitted nominations. For each Partner of the Year category, one winner is recognized along with three finalists.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 18-19 this year. Additional details on the 2023 awards are available on the US Partner Community Blog here: US Partner Community Blog.

AVI Systems is the largest global audiovisual and unified collaboration systems integrator with 30 locations in the United States, and the ability to do business nearly anywhere in the world. Organizations who value the power of visual communications trust AVI Systems to enable people and teams to communicate their critical ideas. The solutions AVI designs and supports help accelerate decision making, improve human interactions and create immersive digital experiences. For more information about AVI Systems, visit www.avisystems.com.

