Magenium Receives Microsoft Partner of the Year Finalist Recognition for Second Consecutive Year

AVI System’s Microsoft Consultancy Continues to Assist Customers Worldwide with Microsoft Teams Rooms Demands

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Magenium, a wholly owned subsidiary of AVI Systems, today received Microsoft’s top partner honor as 2024 Microsoft Global Partner of the Year Finalist. Magenium received the recognition in the category for Modern Work – Converged Communications and for demonstrating excellence in implementation and support of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.





“Receiving recognition from Microsoft as one of its top global partners is a tremendous honor,” said Tom Egan, CTO of Magenium. “As a preferred global partner for Microsoft, our customers are assured that we bring the most highly skilled talent, process and capabilities to deploy, monitor and maintain their Microsoft Teams workloads. Only a handful of companies are able to deliver Microsoft Modern Work solutions like Magenium.”

This year’s recognition focused on work that Magenium completed for a global business consulting firm. Magenium experts helped this company adopt and adapt to hybrid work solutions following the pandemic. Leveraging Microsoft’s Hybrid Meeting Workshop, Magenium showed its client the art of the possible with Microsoft Teams Meeting experiences. This included a full assessment to ready the client for Microsoft Meetings & Meeting Rooms. The client chose to invest in new meeting room technology to bridge the gap between in-person and remote participants and migrated to a fully unified Microsoft Teams Meeting platform.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. “The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year’s winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what’s possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud.”

The 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of MCAPS Start for Partners, Microsoft’s digital event on July 10th and 11th. Partners will receive recognition at MCAPS Start for Partners ahead of in person celebrations during the week of Microsoft Ignite in November. Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2024_announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2024POTYAWinnersFinalists.

