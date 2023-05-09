Magellan Healthcare’s Digital Cognitive Behavior Therapy Programs Demonstrate Significant Clinical Efficacy

Magellan’s FearFighter® and MoodCalmer® programs, powered by NeuroFlow, achieved statistically improved outcomes for members suffering from anxiety and depression

FRISCO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Magellan Healthcare, Inc., a leader in behavioral health and a subsidiary of Magellan Health, Inc., today released member outcomes that demonstrate its award-winning and SAMHSA-endorsed digital cognitive behavioral therapy (DCBT) modules are consistent with published research that demonstrates equivalent outcomes to face-to-face therapy.

In collaboration with NeuroFlow, Magellan launched the Digital Emotional Wellbeing suite in January 2022 that includes CBT modules FearFighter® for anxiety, panic, and phobia, and MoodCalmer® for depression. Members using these DCBTs who completed 75% or more of their treatment journey achieved impressive clinical outcomes.

FearFighter® Reduces Anxiety Symptoms by 41%

Members who completed at least 75% or more of the FearFighter® journey achieved, on average, a 41% reduction in their generalized anxiety disorder (GAD-7) assessment scores, compared to FearFighter users completing a lesser amount of the journey (41% vs. 11% reduction, p<0.001). Participants who began the program with severe anxiety experienced the most significant reduction in symptoms.

MoodCalmer® Reduces Depression Symptoms by 24%

The MoodCalmer® program is clinically effective in reducing depression scores, particularly for individuals with higher levels of depression. Members who completed at least 75% of MoodCalmer demonstrated a 24% reduction in their depression (PHQ-9) assessment scores, compared to other MoodCalmer users who saw their scores drop by an average of about 13% (24% vs. 13%, p<0.001).

“The combination of evidence-based clinical tools like Magellan’s DCBT modules embedded in NeuroFlow’s software solutions improves health outcomes by enabling easier, sustained, and on-demand access to true CBT,” said Caroline Carney, M.D., President of Behavioral Health and Chief Medical Officer of Magellan Health. “This research validates that our programs are comparable to research-based outcomes of in-person therapy. Our program is uniquely positioned in the digital behavioral marketplace because we offer best in class evidence-based solutions, backed by research, which fit into care management and clinician workflows.”

Addressing the Mental Health Crisis

Both Magellan and NeuroFlow recognize the mental health crisis and have collaborated to develop a unique solution that improves access to evidence-based behavioral healthcare. According to the CDC, 1 in 2 Americans will experience a behavioral health condition during their lifetime. 1 An estimated 31.1% of U.S. adults experience an anxiety disorder at some time in their lives2 and an estimated 21.0 million adults in the U.S. had at least one major depressive episode.3

“Magellan’s program delivers more than suggestions informed by cognitive therapy. The modules deliver the full, evidence-based CBT content, similar to therapy offered by a provider,” notes NeuroFlow CEO and Co-Founder Chris Molaro. “We were excited to partner and provide the technology infrastructure in a clinically-based, engaging, and secure fashion to enhance Magellan’s proven programs. We are thrilled to see this come to fruition as evidenced by these impressive results.”

Driving Engagement

NeuroFlow keeps members engaged with Magellan’s DCBT modules through the delivery of tailored content and a collection of self-driven wellness resources spanning journaling activities, mood and sleep tracking, and audio or video guides. Timely text and email reminders along with gamification capabilities keep members coming back to the program to drive sustained engagement. Additionally, the platform’s natural language processing and risk stratification capabilities help to provide key insights to Magellan care teams and flag individuals with higher severity so they can receive timely, personalized support.

About Magellan Healthcare: Magellan Healthcare, Inc., the healthcare business unit of Magellan Health, Inc., offers solutions for complex conditions in the area of behavioral health. Magellan Healthcare and its subsidiaries serve commercial health plans, employers, state and local governments, and the Federal government, including the Department of Defense. For more information, visit MagellanHealthcare.com.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc. supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan’s customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

About NeuroFlow: NeuroFlow provides the technology infrastructure that leading healthcare organizations need to deliver effective and scalable integrated programs that improve access to behavioral healthcare and lower costs. Powered by proof and clinical expertise, NeuroFlow’s next generation software enables programs to bridge the gap between physical and mental health with proven solutions for psychiatric collaborative care, suicide prevention, and more. To learn more, visit http://www.neuroflow.com.

