Magellan Health Launches iMclusion – a New DEI Solution for Employers

FRISCO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Magellan Health, Inc., a leader in behavioral health and related services, today announced the launch of iMclusion, its new diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) solution. Powered by deepSEE Consulting, an organization with more than 20 years of experience in DEI, iMclusion helps organizations develop inclusive, culturally competent organizations through a “no-blame, no-shame” approach.





“iMclusion will help transform workplaces using a non-accusatory, non-threatening no-blame, no-shame approach and methodology to developing inclusive and culturally competent organizations and individuals,” said Caroline Carney, M.D., president of behavioral health and chief medical officer of Magellan Health. “Magellan is uniquely positioned to support DEI in the workplace because we also offer wellbeing and emotional support services focusing on responsiveness to unique emotional health factors with gender, age, culture, religion and other diverse backgrounds.”

Magellan developed iMclusion in response to numerous client requests and to meet the growing market need for DEI in the workplace:

76% of companies do not have diversity or inclusion goals. 1

75% of companies do not have DEI included in the company’s leadership development or overall learning curricula. 2

69% of executives rate diversity as a crucial issue.3

The solution is available now to Magellan customers with more than 1,000 employees and who currently have Magellan eMbrace or employee assistance program (EAP) solutions.4

By focusing on DEI, workplaces will benefit from improved employee performance, retention and recruitment, increased innovation and a positive environment for employees and customers:

Companies ranking high in racial and ethnic diversity outperform their competition by 35%. 5

Companies with the highest amount of racial diversity bring in, on average, 15 times more sales revenue than those with lower levels of racial diversity. 6

76% of job seekers said a diverse workforce is important when considering job offers. 7

70% of Magellan customers believe a DEI solution aligns with wellbeing and mental health services.

“Our customers are telling us they want to create more inclusive environments within their organizations,” said Bryan Simms, DEI product consultant and director of proposals, Magellan Healthcare. “In response, we developed iMclusion because we believe an inclusive workforce ensures an environment where employees of all backgrounds feel valued for who they are and what they bring to the organization.”

iMclusion uses a sustainable model that features a readiness assessment, eLearning modules, facilitator-led discussions and DEI council establishment and support. Success is measured by improvement in organizational commitment to DEI, increased perception of inclusion by managers and employees, use of learning resources and employee satisfaction.

“To make transformative culture change, a strategic, action-oriented and organizational approach that engages everybody is ideal,” said Namita Eveloy, senior principal consultant, deepSEE Consulting. “At deepSEE Consulting, we match motivation with a proven model that empowers individuals to build DEI competence within the workplace.”

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc. supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan’s customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

About deepSEE: deepSEE provides Training, Facilitation and Consulting in the areas of Cultural Competence, Diversity and Leadership. Our proven solutions are designed to create increased individual effectiveness and greater organizational success in today’s ever-changing work environment. We provide individuals and organizations diversity awareness and cultural competence necessary for starting and sustaining meaningful systemic change. We enable people to see beyond the surface, to see clearly for themselves the rich opportunities—and challenges—of today’s multi-generational, multi-cultural workplace and the new competencies that today’s leaders require. We give them lenses to focus on new mindsets, new ways to lead, and new ways to understand difference.

