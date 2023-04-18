Magellan Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania Once Again Earns Full Accreditation for Three Years from the National Committee for Quality Assurance

FRISCO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Magellan Health, Inc. today announced that Magellan Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania, Inc. (Magellan), a Medicaid Managed Behavioral Health Organization (MBHO), has earned Full MBHO Accreditation for three more years from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). Magellan currently administers behavioral health benefits through HealthChoices contracts with Bucks, Cambria, Lehigh, Montgomery, and Northampton counties.

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to assessing and reporting on the quality of managed care plans, managed behavioral healthcare organizations, preferred provider organizations, new health plans, physician organizations, credentials verification organizations, disease management programs and other health-related programs. NCQA reviews include rigorous on-site and off-site evaluations conducted by a team of physicians and managed care experts. A national oversight committee of physicians and behavioral health providers analyzes the team’s findings and assigns an accreditation level based on the MBHO’s performance compared to NCQA standards. NCQA MBHO Accreditation standards are purposely set high to encourage MBHOs to continuously enhance their quality. There are approximately 60 standards for quality included in the following categories: utilization management; credentialing and re-credentialing; members’ rights and responsibilities; and preventive behavioral health care services.

“It is a great honor to receive Full Accreditation from the NCQA for a third consecutive time, as we coordinate care with our county partners and network of providers,” said Jim Leonard, CEO for Magellan Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania. “Our team takes pride in adhering to NCQA’s rigorous standards that demand continuous quality improvement in the pursuit of serving our members on a 24/7 basis.”

“This accomplishment demonstrates the true culture of our team and our commitment to quality care for our members,” said Maria Brachelli-Pigeon, quality improvement director for Magellan Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania. “The accreditation process requires constant evaluation of the team’s performance, and we will remain quality-focused in a continual readiness environment, while looking to deliver improved care and innovative opportunities for our members.”

