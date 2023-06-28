Madrona Names Experienced Operators to Investment Team

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Madrona today announced the appointment of three venture partners to its team of committed, knowledgeable, and accomplished investors. As venture partners, Loren Alhadeff, Mark Nelson, and Ted Kummert support Madrona’s portfolio companies as they build, scale, and navigate pivotal points in a company’s growth. Venture partners also work with the investment team on new companies and technologies.





“A deep bench of world-class operators helping early-stage companies build and scale their organizations is critical to our success,” Madrona Managing Director Scott Jacobson said. “We are excited for Ted’s return to Madrona, for Mark to expand his role, and for Loren to join the team.”

Proven sales executive Loren Alhadeff joins Madrona after 14+ years leading the sales organization at DocuSign, most recently as COO. Under his tenure, Loren grew sales from $2.5 million to more than $2.5 billion in annual revenue. He helped DocuSign build a product category that started with a single product, introducing digital signatures to the market, and grew to encompass a platform that supports business agreements of all types. At Madrona, Loren works with portfolio companies on go-to-market strategy, developing sales teams, field leadership, and executive development. Loren is passionate about building organizations that enable the entire team to realize their potential, and his advice for companies starting out is — “For engineering and product-led companies, the shift to building an effective sales organization can be confusing and full of false starts. I’ve seen it all, and it is exciting to work with companies at all stages as they explore how to best reach customers.”

Mark Nelson moves from a strategic director to a venture partner at Madrona. Most recently CEO of Tableau, Mark is an esteemed product and engineering leader who has been part of the leadership team through two of the most significant acquisitions in Seattle’s history, Tableau by Salesforce and Concur by SAP. In his new role, Mark will work directly with portfolio companies and the investment team to identify new companies. As a leader with decades spent building products and teams, Mark shared — “People will follow leaders who they trust and who understand what the team is up against in the challenges that come their way.”

Ted Kummert returns to Madrona as a venture partner. An experienced product and engineering leader, he most recently served as the chief product development officer at UiPath and held a similar leadership role at Apptio. During his tenure at both companies, they each had a successful IPO. Ted first joined Madrona a decade ago, coming directly off of 23+ years building and leading product teams at Microsoft as a corporate vice president, which ended with a 6-year tenure leading the SQL Server business. Ted is passionate about the enterprise, data & analytics, and platforms. He works with the investment team on potential investments and works with product and engineering leaders on the challenges they face. Ted shared his thoughts on Madrona as he starts his third chapter at the firm — “I love Madrona’s positive builder mentality. No matter the situation, seek to be helpful and move people and companies forward.”

