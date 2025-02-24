MadConnect Redefines Connectivity, Ensuring Seamless and Efficient Audience Activation, Reporting, and Measurement

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--MadTech, a product, and data-focused consultancy, today announced significant advancements to its MadConnect platform, which is transforming platform-to-platform connectivity across the AdTech and MarTech ecosystems. With a deep focus on audience activation, MadConnect enables companies to unlock high-impact advertising and marketing use cases faster and more efficiently. It streamlines audience activation processes, optimizes campaign execution, and eliminates operational bottlenecks. As a result, organizations can maximize the power of their data and drive more effective campaigns.

In response to surging demand, MadConnect has significantly expanded its integrations, now seamlessly connecting with leading platforms like The Trade Desk, Meta, TikTok, Snap, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Yahoo DSP, and Google’s DV360. Additionally, MadConnect is available as a Snowflake native app, bringing its powerful capabilities directly into Snowflake environments for seamless integration with modern data workflows.

Solving Key Industry Challenges

MadConnect is an industry-specific, purposefully built audience activation and data connectivity solution that offers deep, comprehensive category-specific integrations compared to broad, generic connectors that require development and ongoing support. MadConnect amplifies audience activation capabilities including:

Seamless Connectivity: Enables audience activation, conversion data and reporting, and measurement through pre-built integrations with top platforms.

Enables audience activation, conversion data and reporting, and measurement through pre-built integrations with top platforms. Rapid Development: Delivers up to 45 new connectors per quarter and growing, with a 1 to 2-week development cycle per connector, ensuring seamless integrations and agility to meet evolving business needs.

Delivers up to 45 new connectors per quarter and growing, with a 1 to 2-week development cycle per connector, ensuring seamless integrations and agility to meet evolving business needs. Relationship Management: Manages relationships with major platforms like Meta and The Trade Desk, proactively handling API updates and communication on behalf of customers.

Manages relationships with major platforms like Meta and The Trade Desk, proactively handling API updates and communication on behalf of customers. Alternative ID Compatibility: Offers full support for alternative identity solutions, such as UID 2.0, ensuring privacy-first connectivity and alignment with industry shifts.

“Fetch is built on the idea that consumers should be rewarded for their real-world behaviors, and MadConnect helps extend that philosophy beyond our platform,” said Emily Starer-Wallace, GM of Data Partnerships at Fetch. “By simplifying audience activation and measurement across multiple channels, MadConnect enables brand advertisers to seamlessly leverage Fetch’s rich first-party data for more precise targeting and better campaign outcomes — all while maintaining the highest standards of data privacy and security.”

Efficiency-Driven Innovation for Audience Activation

MadConnect is transforming how organizations manage audience activation in-house by delivering essential functionality that drives efficiency and streamlines workflows. Key features include:

Seamless Audience Deployment: Simplified audience creation and updates across multiple platforms.

Simplified audience creation and updates across multiple platforms. Unified Audience Schema: Standardized data structures ensure consistency and eliminate data fragmentation.

Standardized data structures ensure consistency and eliminate data fragmentation. API Credential Management: Centralized handling of API credentials to reduce administrative overhead.

Centralized handling of API credentials to reduce administrative overhead. On-Demand Audience Reporting: Enables bi-directional communication for on-demand insights into performance and impact.

"One-size-fits-all data connectors have failed," said Bob Walczak, CEO of MadTech. “The industry is shifting—audience activation is more complex, third-party cookies are disappearing, and generic solutions can’t keep up. MadConnect is purpose-built for the nuances of every platform, use case, and workflow—automating processes, eliminating engineering roadblocks, and unlocking new revenue streams."

What Sets MadConnect Apart

MadConnect’s neutrality sets it apart, enabling seamless collaboration across the entire AdTech and MarTech ecosystem. By partnering with CDPs, DSPs, SSPs, identity providers, data clean rooms, and cloud platforms, MadConnect amplifies connectivity and delivers unmatched value to its customers.

Accelerated Campaign Execution: Reduces time-to-market for audience activation, increasing speed and agility.

Reduces time-to-market for audience activation, increasing speed and agility. Enhanced Operational Efficiency: Streamlines processes and automates workflows—eliminating the need for engineering support—so in-house teams can focus on strategy and execution.

Streamlines processes and automates workflows—eliminating the need for engineering support—so in-house teams can focus on strategy and execution. Scalable Data Transfer: Pairs powerful capabilities with a fixed pricing model ensuring cost transparency and scalability.

Pairs powerful capabilities with a fixed pricing model ensuring cost transparency and scalability. Future-Ready Technology: Support evolving identity frameworks for long-term industry alignment.

Market Momentum and Industry Impact

As the global MarTech and AdTech market continues to grow, with audience activation at the forefront of industry demand, MadConnect is poised to remain a key player. By enabling organizations to simplify connectivity, unlock new use cases, and navigate evolving identity solutions, MadConnect ensures that its customers are ready to meet the challenges of 2025 and beyond. For more information about MadConnect, API integrations, and use cases, please visit https://madconnect.io.

About MadTech

MadTech is a product and data-focused consultancy specializing in AdTech and MarTech. We combine strategy with hands-on development to help brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms maximize the value of their technology and data investments. At the heart of our offering is MadConnect: a platform built to eliminate the operational burden of platform-to-platform connectivity. By streamlining integrations across CDPs, clean rooms, DSPs, SSPs, cloud platforms, and data providers, MadConnect enables seamless data flows to unlock key use cases like audience activation, measurement, and reporting.

Julie Ginches

+1 617 460 2330