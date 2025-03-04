MacStadium’s Orka Cluster 3.2 Now Available on AWS and On-Prem; Industry’s Only Multi-Cloud macOS Virtualization Solution

Enterprise teams developing for iOS or other Apple OSs can now deploy MacStadium's leading macOS virtualization platform across AWS, private cloud, and on-premises environments, marking a milestone in enterprise Mac DevOps

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Apple--MacStadium, the industry-leading private Mac cloud provider enabling enterprise macOS workloads, today announced the extended availability of Orka Cluster 3.2, establishing the market’s first enterprise-grade macOS virtualization solution available across multiple deployment options. This breakthrough release enables organizations to deploy Orka on AWS, within MacStadium's private cloud, or on-premises in their own data centers, delivering unprecedented flexibility for enterprise mobile app development.

As mobile applications drive an increasing share of business revenue, the demand for enterprise macOS virtualization continues to grow. In 2024, over 1,000 apps were published to the App Store daily, and more than 75% of companies generated at least 25% of their annual revenue from mobile apps. Additionally, according to a 451 Research and Oracle study, 98% of Fortune 500 companies are using or planning to use multiple cloud providers for core business software, highlighting the need for flexible, scalable infrastructure.

With Orka Cluster 3.2, enterprise development teams can now choose the deployment model that best suits their needs:

On AWS: Leverage AWS resources while maintaining the benefits of Orka’s macOS virtualization.

On MacStadium’s Private Cloud: Access secure, scalable Mac infrastructure managed by MacStadium.

On-Prem: Deploy Orka within data centers for organizations with strict security or compliance requirements.

"Orka Cluster 3.2 represents a transformative shift in enterprise Mac DevOps, enabling teams to scale and build applications with unprecedented deployment flexibility," said Ken Tacelli, MacStadium CEO. "By offering enterprise-grade macOS virtualization across AWS, private cloud, and on-premises environments, we're eliminating traditional barriers to efficient iOS app development."

Flexible Deployment for Enterprise-Grade macOS Virtualization

For organizations developing mobile apps, Apple's macOS requirements create unique challenges. Orka Cluster 3.2 streamlines CI/CD workflows with scalable deployment across multiple clouds or on-prem, seamless enterprise-grade macOS virtualization, and robust security and compliance support for regulated industries. Orka is a complete software solution that enables development teams to work at the pace of its unique business needs.

“We want all mobile app developers to experience the power of Orka,” said Jason Davis, MacStadium Chief Product Officer. “By offering Orka Cluster 3.2 anywhere development teams need it, we’re providing global access to the industry-leading macOS virtualization and orchestration solution.”

Organizations can purchase Orka Cluster 3.2 directly from MacStadium or through AWS using Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) spend. Current MacStadium customers can seamlessly expand their Orka Cluster environments across multiple cloud environments as needed.

About MacStadium

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Atlanta, MacStadium is a private cloud and software-as-a-service leader delivering scalable and secure enterprise cloud solutions exclusively for macOS. The company’s suite of advanced software-enabled infrastructure, combined with its innovative technology, delivers the security, performance, reliability and flexibility its DevOps customers require for successful app development on Apple devices. Powered by MacStadium, Orka® (Orchestration with Kubernetes on Apple) is the only virtualization layer available for Mac build infrastructure based on popular Docker and Kubernetes technology. MacStadium is a Summit Partners portfolio company with multi-site operations in the U.S. and EU. Please follow the company on social @macstadium or visit macstadium.com.

Media Contact

Treble Matt Grant macstadium@treblepr.com