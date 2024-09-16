MacStadium Unveils Orka Desktop 3.0: Free, Enterprise-grade macOS Virtualization Tool for macOS Technologists

New tool provides developers, testers and admins with easy-to-use, cost-free macOS virtualization on Apple Silicon computers and supports macOS 15 Sequoia immediately

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple—MacStadium, the industry-leading Mac cloud services provider offering Mac cloud compute, today announced the General Availability of Orka Desktop 3.0, a powerful, user-friendly tool that allows developers, testers, and macOS admins to create, test, and manage macOS virtual machines (VMs) on local Apple silicon-based computers. The new version of Orka Desktop is available today for free, easy to access, and includes support for macOS 15 Sequoia as both a Guest and Host OS.





Orka Desktop is an enterprise-grade, free-forever solution, eliminating the financial barriers many developers face when working with virtualization tools. This launch comes at a crucial time, as Apple’s newest macOS 15 Sequoia became generally available (GA) today. Competing virtualization products often come with high up-front costs, and don’t yet support the most recent macOS, but Orka Desktop is available without a subscription or trial period. It offers a cost-effective alternative to other paid solutions in the market, making it accessible to small development teams and enterprise organizations alike.

“We wanted to give developers, testers, and macOS admins a way to have a local environment that they can customize with all their tooling, get it configured exactly the way they want, and then pass that version to their team—whether that’s 20 people or 500 cloud-hosted machines,” said Chris Chapman, senior vice president & chief technology officer at MacStadium.

This launch coincides with a pivotal moment for developers as macOS 15 Sequoia enters GA. Orka Desktop enables technologists to run and test Sequoia in a virtualized environment on their current machines, immediately. By offering instant support of macOS Sequoia, Orka Desktop 3.0 allows developers to begin testing and deploying their applications on the new OS as soon as it launches, accelerating their time-to-market and enhancing productivity.

“It’s really easy to get started with Orka Desktop,” said Jason Davis, chief product officer at MacStadium. “Thousands of technologists used Orka Desktop 3.0 during its beta period, and we were able to incorporate requests such as fine-tunable display settings into the GA release. We also built some commonly used VM images for download from MacStadium’s public repo including major and minor releases of macOS and a sample developer desktop with common tools. Orka Desktop wraps everything up, compresses it, and gets you running in minutes.”

Orka Desktop features a streamlined, graphical interface for setting up virtual environments, making it easier than ever to customize and manage virtualized macOS images. It supports Open Container Initiative (OCI) images, ensuring broad compatibility and flexibility across Orka runtimes. This makes Orka Desktop an innovative solution for macOS virtualization, benefiting both new users and existing Orka Cluster customers who can use it as an add-on to enhance their macOS environments.

Key Features of Orka Desktop 3.0:

macOS 15 Sequoia Support: day one support of the newest macOS.

day one support of the newest macOS. Free Forever: No trial or subscription required.

No trial or subscription required. Easy-to-use GUI: Customize CPU , memory, storage and display settings with a simple interface.

Customize , memory, storage and display settings with a simple interface. OCI-based Image Format: Transfer, share and use images effortlessly across Orka Desktop and Orka Cluster.

Orka Desktop is a valuable tool for iOS developers, IT administrators and any app development team interested in leveraging macOS virtualization to improve their DevOps and App Delivery processes. Its support for OCI-compliant images also ensures easy sharing and collaboration across teams.

Starting today, Orka Desktop 3.0 is generally available for download via MacStadium.com and GitHub.

About MacStadium

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Atlanta, MacStadium is a private cloud services provider and software-as-a-service leader delivering scalable and secure enterprise cloud solutions exclusively for macOS. The company’s suite of advanced software-enabled infrastructure, combined with its innovative technology, delivers the security, performance, reliability and flexibility its DevOps customers require for successful app development on Apple devices. Powered by MacStadium, Orka® (Orchestration with Kubernetes on Apple) Platform is the only virtualization layer available for Mac build infrastructure based on popular Docker and Kubernetes technology. MacStadium is a Summit Partners portfolio company with multi-site operations in the U.S. and EU. Please follow the company on social @macstadium or visit macstadium.com.

