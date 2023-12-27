Macros Reply Launches the New Framework for Automated and Intelligent Input Management with Generative AI

TURIN, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Macros Reply, which specialises in the automation of business processes for insurance and financial services companies, presents Macros OMNIFRAIME, a framework for automated and intelligent input management. The solution enables efficient automation and intelligent processing of all incoming documents through the use of generative AI within Macros eWorkplace, the in-house ECM suite, or in combination with any document management, ERP or CRM Solutions. Macros OMNIFRAIME prepares incoming correspondence with the help of AI, so that documents, requests, and cases can be processed automatically.









Macros OMNIFRAIME combines individual technologies, such as Insiders Technologies’ machine-learning-based inbox management solution, smart FIX, with innovative cloud and RPA services and augments them with generative AI. In addition, services based on Large Language Models (LLMs), such as ChatGPT, are used to create accurate process summaries and automatically generated response letters. The combination of these technologies enables efficient, customised input management and allows companies to provide feedback to their customers, suppliers, and partners as quickly as possible.

Advantages of using Macros OMNIFRAIME include:

Users benefit from improved customer satisfaction, as intelligent automation enables documents to be processed more efficiently, thereby reducing turnaround times.

Employees gain more capacity for more demanding tasks as the framework eliminates the need for manual sifting and sorting of documents.

Automated data extraction reduces the cost of manual data entry and processing.

Errors that can occur during manual processing are minimised and the quality of extracted data for distribution and further processing is improved.

Macros OMNIFRAIME offers easy scalability, allowing organisations to respond flexibly to increasing input volumes, peak loads and changing requirements, and to scale accordingly. Compliance-compliant processing is of particular benefit to industries with strict compliance requirements, such as healthcare and finance: Macros OMNIFRAIME comes with control mechanisms to ensure compliance.

Reply



Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

Macros Reply



Macros Reply is an expert in digitalisation and automation of business processes for insurance companies and financial service providers. To meet their high standards, Macros Reply develops flexible and configurable software for the core functionalities, enhanced with solutions from selected, tested and long-term partners. Using innovative technologies such as Process Mining, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Machine Learning, Macros Reply helps its customers in their transformation into modern, fast acting companies: Relieve the processing from routine work and support value-adding activities, with benefits for the customer in significantly reduced processing times. Macros Reply also stands for: ECM, transaction processing & DMS, distribution rules, workflow & process management, eFiles and ePostboxes, and archiving. www.reply.com/macros-reply/en/

