MACOM to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on May 4, 2023

LOWELL, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (“MACOM”) (NASDAQ: MTSI) plans to announce financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2023 ended March 31, 2023, before market open on Thursday, May 4, 2023. In conjunction with the release, MACOM will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 4, 2023, hosted by Mr. Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. John F. Kober, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Please visit MACOM’s Investor Relations Website to register for a user-specific access code for the live call or to access the live webcast. A replay of the call will be available within 24 hours and remain accessible by all interested parties for approximately 90 days.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense and Datacenter industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.macom.com.

Contacts

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.

Stephen Ferranti, Vice President, Strategic Initiatives and Investor Relations

P: 978-656-2977

E: stephen.ferranti@macom.com

