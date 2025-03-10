MACOM to Demonstrate RF and Optical Products at SATELLITE 2025

LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, will showcase its latest satellite communications products at Booth 1333, during SATELLITE 2025 from March 11 to 13 in Washington, D.C.

MACOM will host live demonstrations and present its advanced semiconductor and optical solutions, which are helping to shape the future of satellite communications. MACOM has been a trusted provider of high-reliability and high-quality solutions for the space industry for over six decades. As the industry has evolved, MACOM has expanded its product portfolio and manufacturing capabilities to meet the growing demand for satellite internet, communications services and advanced space missions.

Highlights include:

New High Power Opto-Amp™ Product Line: MACOM recently introduced its Opto-Amp product line, aimed at enhancing optical connectivity between satellites and ground stations. With an output power range of 10 to 50 W, this new product line can address the growing satellite communications market by delivering leading power efficiency, increased range and small size.

Linearized Q-Band Power Amplifier (PA): Using analog linearization techniques, MACOM will demonstrate leading linear output power and efficiency improvements for Gallium Nitride (GaN) MMIC power amplifiers. Linearization enables higher data rate RF transmission over longer distances with lower power dissipation in challenging high frequency spectrum applications.

New High-Power C-Band SATCOM PA: This demonstration features a high performance C-Band PA designed to support satellite communication applications with 125 W of power, 38% efficiency and wide bandwidth utilizing MACOM PURE CARBIDE™ GaN technology.

Free Space Optical (FSO) Solutions: A variety of components for FSO will be featured including linear lasers, modulator drivers, RF over Fiber solutions, transimpedance amplifiers and photoreceivers. MACOM’s expanded space optics product line provides customers with a comprehensive solution for FSO applications, spanning photonic components, high speed analog ICs and space-qualified modules.

SATCOM RF and Microwave Components: MACOM’s booth will feature a wide range of single and multi-function RF components to support Ku- and Ka-Band SATCOM applications. The portfolio includes Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) and GaN power amplifiers, gain blocks, low noise amplifiers, linearizers, along with GaAs, silicon-on-insulator (SOI) and diode-based switches, mixers, attenuators and phase shifters.

SATELLITE 2025 Information: Venue: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C. Date/Time: Tuesday, March 11: 10:00 am to 5:45 pm Wednesday, March 12: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm Thursday, March 13: 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

For more information about SATELLITE 2025, visit here.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense, and Data Center industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.macom.com.

Company Contact:

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc.

Stephen Ferranti

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

P: 978-656-2977

E: stephen.ferranti@macom.com