MACOM Introduces Opto-Amp™ Product Line at SATELLITE 2025

LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”) today announced the introduction of a new optical amplifier product line in support of free space optical (FSO) communications between satellites and satellite-to-ground networks. MACOM utilizes Erbium and Ytterbium materials to achieve higher output power and efficiencies. This new product line can improve connectivity between earth stations and low earth orbit (LEO), medium earth orbit (MEO) and geosynchronous earth orbit (GEO) satellite networks.

“The Opto-Amp™ products are an exciting expansion to our portfolio,” said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, MACOM. “Our team has decades of experience designing and manufacturing optical RF over Fiber transmitters, which contain low power optical amplification. We are using this know-how to scale to higher power levels to produce small form factor high-performing optical amplifiers.”

As satellite networks continue to evolve, the demand for high volume, scalable solutions that surpass bandwidth requirements of legacy satellite technologies has never been greater. FSO technology, which employs non-return-to-zero (NRZ), pulse-position-modulation (PPL), burst-mode and coherent modulation to transmit and receive optical signals, requires proven solutions that can operate with high efficiency. MACOM is uniquely positioned to address these demands with its extensive expertise in telecommunications, data centers and space-based optical communications and full suite of optical components, linearizers and amplifier solutions.

The new high power optical amplifier will be manufactured in MACOM’s U.S.-based facilities, utilizing radiation tolerant design elements which have been proven to withstand harsh space environments.

Engineering samples are expected in late 2025. Learn more at MACOM Booth #1333 at the upcoming SATELLITE 2025 Conference and Exhibition on March 11 to 13, 2025 in Washington, DC or visit www.macom.com.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense, and Data Center industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.macom.com.

