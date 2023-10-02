MACOM Extends Copper Cable Reach for 1.6 Terabit Applications with New 227 Gbps Equalizers

LOWELL, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”) announced today the expansion of its portfolio of active copper cable equalizers, with the first-of-its-kind 227 Gbps per lane copper cable equalizer device that extends twinax copper cable reach. Traditionally, Direct Attach passive copper Cable (DAC) transmission at 227 Gbps per lane has been limited to about one meter in length. MACOM’s new linear equalizers more than double the reach of copper cables, enabling longer 1.6 Tbit copper cable assemblies used in intra-rack connectivity for high-performance Ethernet, InfiniBand, Fibre Channel and proprietary interconnect applications.

Emerging AI and high-performance computing clusters demand high bandwidth and low latency connectivity serviced by eight-lane octal small form factor pluggable (OSFP) and quad small form factor double density (QSFP-DD-based) cables. By utilizing un-retimed, linear equalization techniques, lower power and lower link latency is achieved compared to DSP retimed copper cables. These are critical parameters in high-performance computing and AI high density cluster applications. The two MACOM products supporting this solution are MAEQ-40904, a small form-factor die solution and MAEQ-40914, the packaged version of the part. The devices’ small size and low power consumption make them ideal for implementation in small form factor cable connectors, such as two channel DSFP, four channel QSFP and eight channel QSFP-DD and OSFP.

These products join MACOM’s expansive portfolio of 50Gbps and 100Gbps per lane equalizer solutions, which are available for shipment to broad market customers. The MAEQ-40904 is currently sampling and it will be demonstrated at ECOC 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland Booth #704. MACOM invites guests to attend the demonstration to learn more about these products from our engineering team.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense, and Data Center industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.macom.com.

