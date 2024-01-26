MACOM Expands PURE DRIVE Portfolio

LOWELL, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced the expansion of its MACOM PURE DRIVE™ portfolio, with the addition of its new dual channel laser driver and transimpedance amplifier (TIA) products. MACOM PURE DRIVE solutions offer an alternative to Digital Signal Processor (DSP) based architectures for pluggable optical modules and provide the opportunity to lower power consumption, improve signal latency and reduce overall module manufacturing costs.

The new products, MATA-39224 (2x100G TIA) and MALD-39225 (2x100G VCSEL Driver), join MACOM’s existing portfolio of four- and eight-channel devices, providing a cost and power optimized solution for DSFP/SFP-DD and SFP112 optical form factors targeting Ethernet, Fibre Channel and InfiniBand applications. These devices feature high bandwidth, broad dynamic range, and low noise to enable linear pluggable optical (LPO) solutions in targeted applications and form factors.

“We are pleased to expand our MACOM PURE DRIVE portfolio to address smaller module form factors used in the optical networking industry,” said Thomas Hwang, Senior Vice President of Global Sales. “The MACOM PURE DRIVE family enables customers to design and manufacture a variety of 100 G/lane linear modules.”

MACOM will feature the MATA-39224 and MALD-39225 products, along with other devices in its MACOM PURE DRIVE and linear equalizer product lines, at DesignCon 2024. These products include MACOM’s family of 100 Gbps and 200 Gbps per lane linear equalizer ICs for 800 Gbps and 1.6 Tbps Active Copper Cable applications. Visit us at DesignCon 2024 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California, January 30 – February 1, 2024 at Booth 904.

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense and Datacenter industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more visit www.macom.com.

