MACOM Dedicates Lowell Campus in Honor of John L. Ocampo

LOWELL, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced the inauguration of the John L. Ocampo Technology Campus, in memory of the late John Ocampo. The campus in Lowell, Massachusetts, is the home of one of MACOM’s semiconductor wafer fabrication facilities, research and development centers and its corporate headquarters. A special dedication ceremony was held today to commemorate the event.

John served as a director and Chair of the board of directors of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. since March 2009, and played a pivotal role in the company’s growth, transformation and success over that time. Throughout his career, John was widely known as an innovator and successful entrepreneur within the semiconductor industry.

“We are honored to dedicate MACOM’s Lowell campus in John’s memory,” said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, MACOM. “John was instrumental in transforming MACOM into a leading technology company in the semiconductor industry. Dedicating this campus to John’s legacy is a fitting tribute to his passion for engineering and technology and his immeasurable contributions to MACOM.”

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense, and Data Center industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.macom.com.

