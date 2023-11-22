MACOM Announces the Passing of John Ocampo, Chairman of the Board of Directors

LOWELL, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–It is with immense sadness that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (“MACOM”) (Nasdaq: MTSI) announces the passing of John Ocampo, Chairman of the Board of Directors (the “Board”). John’s contributions to the semiconductor industry, educational institutions and charitable organizations helped to make the world a better place.

John served as a director and as the Chairman of the Board since MACOM’s inception in March 2009. John was the co-founder and President of GaAs Labs, LLC (“GaAs Labs”), a technology investment company. Prior to creating GaAs Labs, John co-founded Sirenza Microdevices, Inc. (“Sirenza”), a Nasdaq-listed supplier of RF semiconductors and components for the communications, aerospace and defense markets. While leading Sirenza through a successful IPO and eventual sale to RF Micro Devices, Inc., John served in key roles, including as Sirenza’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Chief Technology Officer and Chairman.

“We are overcome with sadness,” said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, MACOM. “John was a man of integrity, curiosity, intellect, compassion and generosity. He was a mentor and friend, and we all learned many invaluable lessons from him over the years. John’s passing will be profoundly felt across MACOM and the many people and lives he impacted. On behalf of the Board and all MACOM employees, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to Susan Ocampo and their family and friends during this difficult time.”

Contacts

Company Contact:

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.



Stephen Ferranti, Vice President, Corporate Development



P: 978-656-2977



E: stephen.ferranti@macom.com