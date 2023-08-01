Mackenthun’s Launches eGrowcery Digital Solutions to Boost Customer Engagement and Add Capabilities

Move provides Minnesota retailer new search features and improves fulfillment performance.

WACONIA, Minn. & BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mackenthun’s Fine Foods, a multi-store operator widely known for its customer service and quality perishable departments, is upgrading the eCommerce experience for their shoppers through eGrowcery, developer of the leading retail food industry eCommerce platform for grocers. Mackenthun’s is moving from another platform provider to take advantage of the system’s customized search functions, integrated prepared food and catering, time-saving fulfillment approach, fully integrated loyalty experience and eGrowcery’s best-in-class client support – or as they call it, their “Team Grow”.





“We were looking to dramatically upgrade our digital offering to customers who want a quick and easy shopping experience. On the back end, we needed a partner that addressed all of our communications issues and provided us with a single point of contact who could quickly answer all of our questions. eGrowcery is giving us all of this and more,” said Jessa Theis, Co-Owner of Mackenthun’s.

eGrowcery, which operates both in the United States and abroad, is seeing an increasing number of retailers transition off of other eCommerce platforms, to eGrowcery’s white-label platform.

“Mackenthun’s is a great example of a retailer that sees the value of a comprehensive solution for their eCommerce needs. We are committed to providing Mackenthun’s and all of our clients the technology and best practices to compete and win online.” said Patrick Hughes, CEO of eGrowcery.

About Mackenthun’s Fine Foods

Family owned and operated since 1917, Mackenthun’s Fine Foods is a full-service supermarket with all the convenience of the big city, but the old-fashion pride of a small-town butcher shop. Their award-winning meat department and homemade sausage have won national acclaim and they are dedicated to making every batch of delicious homemade sausage the same as it was in the early 1900s. Mackenthun’s offers catering, full-service deli, educational classes, sushi, certified organic produce, scratch bakery, custom decorated cakes, fresh fish, full-service meat department, floral & gifts, pharmacy, Caribou Coffee, Dietitian and much more!

About eGrowcery

eGrowcery is the market-leading, white-label, SaaS based eCommerce solution designed to service grocery retailers. The eGrowcery platform is a true end-to-end, omnichannel solution that integrates with back-office/point of sale systems while enabling retailers to personalize their own shopper experience. Serving companies in the US and abroad, eGrowcery empowers retailers with the ability to personalize their shopping experience while providing the most efficient in-store fulfillment solution in the industry.

