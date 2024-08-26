Machina Labs Appoints Ronen Lebi as Chief Business Officer

CHATSWORTH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Machina Labs, a leading innovator in advanced manufacturing and robotics, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ronen Lebi as Chief Business Officer. In this role, Ronen will be responsible for driving the company’s global business, overseeing sales, marketing, business development and operations, looking to expand Machina Labs’ presence across key markets.









Ronen Lebi brings with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record in leadership roles within the technology and advanced manufacturing sectors. Prior to joining Machina Labs, Ronen served as Vice President, Head of Stratasys Dental, a division of Stratasys, the world’s largest additive manufacturing company. While there, Ronen formed and led a global vertical business unit offering tailored additive solutions for production of select dental applications. His new go-to-market strategy resulted in a 35% YoY top-line growth for the business unit.

“We are thrilled to have Ronen on board,” said Edward Mehr, CEO and Co-Founder of Machina Labs. “He has played a pivotal role in building one of the most successful applications of 3D printing in the dental industry. Ronen’s deep understanding of manufacturing, combined with his expertise in building discrete vertical applications, will be invaluable as we expand into verticals such as defense, aerospace, automotive, and more.”

Ronen first joined Stratasys in 2015 as Vice President of Corporate Development, and over the course of his employment there initiated and led key activities including ventures in metals and composites along with expansion into three new polymer-based manufacturing technologies.

“I am excited to join Machina Labs at such an exciting time in the company’s journey,” said Ronen Lebi. “Machina Labs is at the forefront of a manufacturing revolution, delivering groundbreaking solutions to the growing needs of the defense, aerospace and automotive industries. I look forward to working with the talented team here to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

Unlocking Manufacturing Through Robotics and Artificial Intelligence

Through a proprietary process called Roboforming, Machina Labs combines the latest advances in AI and robotics to disrupt the $280 billion sheet metal industry and deliver finished sheet metal products in days – not months or years, giving customers unprecedented time to market and competitive advantage. Machina already is solving supply chain challenges for its customers in defense, aerospace and automotive in mission-critical applications such as structural sustainment components, propulsion tanks and tooling.

Leveraging precise industrial robotics, AI-driven process control and interchangeable tools within one cell Roboforming rapidly shapes sheet metal feedstock into large, complex parts that are extremely expensive and slow to produce with conventional manufacturing tools.This process eliminates the cost of sourcing, designing and manufacturing molds and dies, which in traditional manufacturing can cost up to $1M per design and take up to years of lead time.

About Machina Labs

Founded in 2019 by aerospace and automotive industry veterans, Machina Labs is an advanced manufacturing company based in Los Angeles, California. The company has raised $45 million to date and is backed by investors including Innovation Endeavors, NVIDIA, Lockheed Martin and Yamaha. The company currently works with customers such as NASA, U.S. Department of Defense, Lockheed, and more. For more information, please visit https://www.machinalabs.ai/.

Contacts

Tim Smith



Element Public Relations



tsmith@elementpr.com

415-350-3019