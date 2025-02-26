MAAST DIGITAL Unveils AI-Powered ERMA Evaluate™: A Revolutionary Platform Set to Transform the Traditional Medical, Legal and Regulatory Review Process for Life Science Companies

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MAAST DIGITAL is proud to announce ERMA Systems its flagship product, ERMA Evaluate™. This groundbreaking solution is set to redefine the Medical, Legal, and Regulatory (MLR) review process by integrating advanced AI, cutting-edge project management tools, and seamless content creation capabilities into a comprehensive platform.

As the regulatory landscape becomes more complex, ERMA Evaluate™ addresses the growing demand for faster, more efficient MLR workflows by automating review processes without compromising compliance or quality control. This solution is specifically tailored for life sciences companies and other highly regulated industries, enabling organizations to accelerate the delivery of promotional materials to market and generate additional content from approved projects.

ERMA Evaluate™ will undergo extensive beta testing later this year with MAAST DIGITAL’s long-standing pharmaceutical clients. By testing the solution with live clients and incorporating feedback from a skilled advisory team the revolutionary platform is poised for a successful launch.

“ERMA Evaluate™ is a game-changer for companies looking to streamline their MLR review workflows,” said Julia Gardner, Founder of ERMA and CEO of MAAST DIGITAL. “By integrating AI with advanced project management and content creation tools, we are providing a comprehensive solution that simplifies complex processes and ensures compliance at every stage.”

“Once a product is commercialized, fast-tracking promotional materials to market is crucial. ERMA’s AI-powered technology effortlessly combines compliance, content creation, and project management, allowing life sciences companies to hit the ground running,” said Arvind Sreedharan Sr. VP, Business Operations, Neurogene, Inc.

“We’re excited to be part of every aspect of a platform that has the potential to transform a function in life sciences companies that has faced challenges for years,” said Stacy Hoffmann, Executive Director of Commercial Effectiveness, ERMA advisory team.

Key Features and Benefits of ERMA Evaluate™:

Custom AI Modeling for enhanced Compliance and Efficiency : ERMA Evaluate™ leverages customized AI algorithms designed for specific therapeutic categories. The platform analyzes project data, including references and claims, to ensure regulatory compliance requirements are met. It enhances efficiency by reducing manual oversight and speeds up turnaround times.

: ERMA Evaluate™ leverages customized AI algorithms designed for specific therapeutic categories. The platform analyzes project data, including references and claims, to ensure regulatory compliance requirements are met. It enhances efficiency by reducing manual oversight and speeds up turnaround times. Advanced Project Management Tools : ERMA Evaluate™ offers robust project tracking with real-time visibility into project statuses, reviewer availability, and priority levels, streamlining workflows and minimizing delays.

: ERMA Evaluate™ offers robust project tracking with real-time visibility into project statuses, reviewer availability, and priority levels, streamlining workflows and minimizing delays. Streamlined Content Creation : The platform allows for content creation based on previously approved projects, simplifying the execution of promotional marketing materials.

: The platform allows for content creation based on previously approved projects, simplifying the execution of promotional marketing materials. Real-Time Collaboration: Team members receive instant notifications; keeping everyone up to date, ensuring deadlines are met, and reapprovals are handled promptly.

About ERMA Systems:

ERMA Systems is an innovator in AI-powered solutions, offering cutting-edge tools to optimize project management, regulatory compliance, and content creation. The company is committed to delivering technology that improves operational efficiency, accuracy, and product approvals with the FDA for life sciences companies.

For more information on ERMA Evaluate™ and how it can benefit your life science organization, visit www.ermasystems.com.

Julia Gardner

Founder

ERMA Systems

Email: julia.gardner@ermasystems.ai

Website: www.ermasystems.com