M1 ROUNDS OUT EXECUTIVE TEAM

DENTON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–M1 Support Services today announced additions to its executive management team. Joining the company are William Kansky as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), James Cassella as Chief Growth Officer (CGO), and Bill Purdy as Senior Vice President, Operations, Quality, and Continuous Improvement.

“These are seasoned professionals with a proven track record,” said George Krivo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO). “They will play key roles in helping M1 sustain operational excellence while driving continuous improvement and significant growth.”

Mr. Kansky is deeply experienced in the Aerospace & Defense industry, having served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for DynCorp International for 10 years leading up to its successful acquisition by a strategic buyer in 2020. Prior to that assignment, Kansky served for 16 years at ITT in a variety of roles including CFO, Defense & Information Solutions. He is a member of the Board of Directors for Red River Technology, Source Code Technology, and Lighthouse, serving as Chairman of the Audit Committee for all three.

Mr. Cassella brings more than 20 years’ experience to his role as CGO, having served DynCorp International in several leadership roles culminating in his appointment as Chief Growth Officer in 2019. In addition to DynCorp International, he held a wide variety of leadership positions at HDT Global, DRS Technologies, and Booz Allen Hamilton. A retired Army Aviator, Cassella served in numerous command and staff positions during a distinguished military career.

Mr. Purdy is a seasoned leader with more than 30 years’ experience driving operational excellence and performance improvement across diverse organizations. Prior to joining M1, Purdy served with both V2X and DynCorp International in a variety of roles, including Performance Excellence and Operational Profit & Loss. He is a growth oriented professional, having achieved expansion into new markets, both domestic and international. Purdy is a retired Army Aviation noncommissioned officer whose service prepared him for leadership roles in the Aerospace & Defense industry.

“M1 is a trusted partner recognized for delivering the highest levels of service, performance, and safety on complex programs of national importance,” continued Krivo. “The addition of these three veteran executives further strengthens an already exceptional team. Together we will focus on growth, extending M1’s impact and reach.”

M1 Support Services is a leading MRO partner with expansive capabilities in aviation support services, logistics, information technology, training services, supply chain management, acquisition and facilities and equipment maintenance. The company provides responsive, high quality technical solutions to a wide range of Federal Government customers including the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, and U.S. Navy. Learn more at M1services.com.

