M-tron Industries, Inc. to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference December 6-7

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) (“Company” or “MtronPTI”) announced that its CEO, Michael Ferrantino will make a presentation to investors at the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on December 6-7, 2023.

The presentation will begin at 3:15 pm Eastern Time (U.S. and Canada) on December 6, 2023 and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Y5rmtgfhT4CpORP5K7oroA. To register for the presentation, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don’t need to be a Sidoti client.

About Sidoti & Company:

For over two decades, Sidoti & Company (http://www.sidoti.com) has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $100 million-$5 billion market cap range. The firm’s approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. Sidoti serves 500+ institutional clients in North America.

About MtronPTI:

M-tron Industries, Inc. trades publicly on the NYSE American under the symbol MPTI. Originally founded in 1965, MtronPTI designs, manufactures and markets highly engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions. As an engineering-centric company, MtronPTI provides close support to its customers throughout our products’ entire life cycle, including product design, prototyping, production and subsequent product upgrades. MtronPTI has design and manufacturing facilities in Orlando, Florida and Yankton, South Dakota, a sales office in Hong Kong, and a manufacturing facility in Noida, India.

ir@mtronpti.com