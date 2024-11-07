Home Business Wire M-tron Industries, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Conference Call
Business Wire

M-tron Industries, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Conference Call

di Business Wire

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) (“MtronPTI” or the “Company”) will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. MtronPTI’s press release will be available on the Investor Relations website at ir.mtronpti.com.


MtronPTI will also host a conference call on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. ET to review these results. To access the conference call, please use the dial-in information below:

 

Toll Free Dial-in Number:

(800) 715-9871

 

Toll Dial-in Number:

+1 (646) 307-1963

 

Conference ID:

1795619

An archive will be available after the call on the Events and Presentations page on the Investor Relations section of MtronPTI’s website at https://ir.mtronpti.com/events-and-presentations.

About MtronPTI

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) was originally founded in 1965 and designs, manufactures and markets highly-engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions. As an engineering-centric company, MtronPTI provides close support to its customers throughout our products’ entire life cycle, including product design, prototyping, production and subsequent product upgrades. MtronPTI has design and manufacturing facilities in Orlando, Florida and Yankton, South Dakota, a sales office in Hong Kong, and a manufacturing facility in Noida, India. For more information, visit www.mtronpti.com.

Contacts

M-tron Industries, Inc. Investor Relations:
Cameron Pforr

Chief Financial Officer

ir@mtronpti.com

Articoli correlati

Tempus Announces the Clinical Launch of its Immune Profile Score Algorithmic Test

Business Wire Business Wire -
IPS test validation study data will be unveiled at the 2024 SITC Annual Meeting CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM),...
Continua a leggere

indie Semiconductor Exceeds Third Quarter 2024 Growth Expectations, Guides Accelerating Fourth Quarter

Business Wire Business Wire -
Delivers Q3 2024 Revenue of $54.0M, up 3.1% Sequentially, with Non-GAAP Gross Margin of 50.4% Guides Q4 2024 Revenue up...
Continua a leggere

Aptiv to Present at Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, will...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php