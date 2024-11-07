M-tron Industries, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Conference Call

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) (“MtronPTI” or the “Company”) will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. MtronPTI’s press release will be available on the Investor Relations website at ir.mtronpti.com.





MtronPTI will also host a conference call on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. ET to review these results. To access the conference call, please use the dial-in information below:

Toll Free Dial-in Number: (800) 715-9871 Toll Dial-in Number: +1 (646) 307-1963 Conference ID: 1795619

An archive will be available after the call on the Events and Presentations page on the Investor Relations section of MtronPTI’s website at https://ir.mtronpti.com/events-and-presentations.

About MtronPTI

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) was originally founded in 1965 and designs, manufactures and markets highly-engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions. As an engineering-centric company, MtronPTI provides close support to its customers throughout our products’ entire life cycle, including product design, prototyping, production and subsequent product upgrades. MtronPTI has design and manufacturing facilities in Orlando, Florida and Yankton, South Dakota, a sales office in Hong Kong, and a manufacturing facility in Noida, India. For more information, visit www.mtronpti.com.

