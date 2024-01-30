M-tron Industries Announces the Creation of Strategic Committee

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) (“Company” or “MtronPTI”) today announced that management and its board of directors (“Board’) have created a special independent strategic committee to pursue value enhancing strategies including strategic initiatives to further department of defense engagements, joint ventures, and potential business acquisitions or combination opportunities.

MtronPTI continues its commitment to excellence in the Aerospace and Defense (A&D) end markets. With a rich history of delivering innovative solutions, MtronPTI remains at the forefront of technology, providing mission-critical components and subsystems to enhance the capabilities of high reliability systems. As the global landscape evolves, the need for advanced and reliable technologies in the A&D sector grows in importance and criticality. MtronPTI is proud to contribute to the advancement of the A&D sector by offering state-of-the-art solutions that meet the stringent requirements of modern warfare applications.

To further this effort, M-tron Industries, Inc. seeks to pursue potential M&A activity in the aerospace and defense industry. This effort will seek to leverage the core competencies of the company’s management and board of directors. Bel Lezar, the Company’s Chairman of the Board, stated, “We will continue to seek value creation opportunities on behalf of our shareholders, and will be judicious in our pursuit to increase shareholder value.”

About M-tron Industries:

M-tron Industries, Inc. trades publicly on the NYSE American under the symbol MPTI. Originally founded in 1965, MtronPTI designs, manufactures and markets highly engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions. As an engineering-centric company, MtronPTI provides close support to its customers throughout our products’ entire life cycle, including product design, prototyping, production, and subsequent product upgrades. MtronPTI has design and manufacturing facilities in Orlando, Florida and Yankton, South Dakota, a sales office in Hong Kong, and a manufacturing facility in Noida, India. For more information, visit www.MtronPTI.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as those pertaining to the uncertain financial impact of COVID-19 and the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to MtronPTI, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are largely based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that may affect the financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs of the Company. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, including the risks, uncertainties and assumptions described in the filings made by MtronPTI with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risks set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC on March 30, 2023. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. When you consider these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risk factors and other cautionary statements in this press release.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. MtronPTI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

