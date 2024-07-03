M-Files Wins Gold in 2024 Globee® Awards for Disruptors

Knowledge Work Automation Leader Recognized as Information Technology Disruptor

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–M-Files, the leader in knowledge work automation, today announced that the company has been honored as the Gold Winner in the Information Technology Disruptors category of the 4th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Disruptors.





The Globee Awards for Disruptors is a celebrated program that acknowledges organizations and individuals who have made groundbreaking contributions in driving disruptive innovation. M-Files, with its leading knowledge work automation platform, received recognition for enabling knowledge workers to find information faster, work smarter, and achieve more in the digital age, enabling a 294% ROI.

At the core of M-Files lies its metadata-driven architecture, embedded workflow engine, and advanced artificial intelligence (AI). The M-Files platform eliminates information chaos, enhances process efficiency, automates security and compliance, and improves customer experience, transforming document and information management into a catalyst for business growth and insight.

“Knowledge work automation has emerged as a transformative force in the workplace, redefining how professionals engage with work tasks and unlocking new levels of productivity,” said Antti Nivala, founder and CEO, M-Files. “With the M-Files platform, knowledge workers can boost efficiencies by freeing themselves from repetitive, mundane tasks to focus on the more complex problem-solving aspects of their work. Our Globee award recognition demonstrates our commitment to reshaping the future of work with automation and industry-leading AI, giving organizations a competitive edge.”

Driven by M-Files’ innovations and advancements, M-Files achieved extraordinary growth in 2023, surpassing $100M and achieving Centaur status. In October 2023, M-Files introduced its proprietary GenAI technology, M-Files Aino, enabling real-time, context-aware assistance to process vast amounts of information quickly, get answers to complex questions and arrive at conclusions faster. Its multilingual capabilities support global enterprises by summarizing documents and answering questions in any language, saving these insights as searchable metadata. The M-Files metadata foundation drives superior AI experiences by creating a unique, customer-specific information model that surrounds all content, ensuring safe and high-quality results. With M-Files, organizations automatically get the mandatory enablers for successful AI deployment: connectivity, confidentiality, and curation.

“Congratulations to all the exceptional disruptors celebrated in the 4th Annual Globee Awards for Disruptors,” said San Madan, president, Globee Awards. “Your relentless pursuit of innovation and ability to challenge the status quo distinguish you as true game-changers in your fields. Your visionary ideas, groundbreaking solutions, and steadfast determination have not only disrupted the market but also inspired others to reimagine what is possible. Keep innovating, keep pushing boundaries, and keep shaping the future. The world needs more disruptors like you. Well done!”

Explore the complete list of 2024 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/disruptor/winners/

To learn more about the M-Files knowledge work platform, visit www.m-files.com.

About M-Files

M-Files is the leading platform for knowledge work automation. With the M-Files platform, knowledge workers can find information faster, work smarter, and achieve more. M-Files features an innovative metadata-driven architecture, embedded workflow engine, and advanced artificial intelligence. This enables customers to eliminate information chaos, improve process efficiency, and automate security and compliance. For more information, visit www.m-files.com.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for Women In Business. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com Follow us on Twitter: @globeeawards #globeeawards #disruptors

