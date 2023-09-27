M-Files Unveils Knowledge Work Automation, Powered by M-Files Aino Generative AI

Enables Customers to Eliminate Information Chaos, Improve Process Efficiency and Reduce Business Risk

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–M-Files, the leader in knowledge work automation, today announced enhancements to its knowledge work automation platform that revolutionize how knowledge workers operate. With the emergence of Generative AI (GenAI) technology, knowledge work is now facing the next level of transformation. M-Files helps automate the entire process from document creation and management to workflow automation, external collaboration, enterprise search, security, compliance, and audit trail. Powered by M-Files GenAI technology, M-Files Aino, the platform helps organize information, understand the context of documents, and interact with their organization’s knowledge using natural language.





“The productivity of knowledge workers is critically important to the growth and profitability of businesses,” said Antti Nivala, founder and CEO, M-Files. “As we enter the era of knowledge work automation, M-Files is creating a new work paradigm with our knowledge work automation platform. Customers can now better leverage automation to organize documents to be easily found and used in the proper business context, improve process efficiency and accuracy by automating document-centric workflows, and reduce business risk by automating document security and compliance. With M-Files, knowledge workers gain a truly end-to-end automation solution.”

Building upon the company’s commitment to enable customers to get more out of their organization’s knowledge, the M-Files knowledge work automation platform automates tasks, processes and actions that previously required human interaction. M-Files Aino further increases productivity by allowing knowledge workers to ask questions from their data, summarize documents or translate content into other languages. With M-Files Aino, knowledge workers get the benefits of advanced GenAI capabilities while keeping their data safe.

“Charles River was at a technology crossroads and needed an upgraded document management solution to support their growth trajectory. They were seeking a solution that would drive consistency and efficiency organization-wide and integrate seamlessly with current systems. Most importantly, it had to support faster delivery of client reports with minimal operational impact. M-Files outperformed the competition in CRL’s calculations on time savings for priority tasks and overall cost savings,” stated Jenith Charpentier, senior director, data and report delivery services, Charles River Laboratories.

“The value of the partnership between Valeo and M-Files is huge, because it is really helping us to have integration and cohesiveness across the firm, especially when there is transition from one advisor to another. Really being able to have that one-stop shop of where everything is housed makes much better cooperation across the firm,” stated Mikela Higgins, financial advisor, Valeo Financial Advisors.

To learn how M-Files is transforming knowledge work, visit: https://www.m-files.com/solutions/artificial-intelligence/

About M-Files:

M-Files is the leading platform for knowledge work automation. With the M-Files platform, knowledge workers can find information faster, work smarter, and achieve more. M-Files features an innovative metadata-driven architecture, embedded workflow engine, and advanced artificial intelligence. This enables customers to eliminate information chaos, improve process efficiency, and automate security and compliance. For more information, visit www.m-files.com.

Contacts

Debra Dekelbaum, M-Files



debra.dekelbaum@m-files.com

+1 (972) 516-4210, ext. 272

Maryellen Sartori, fama PR



M-Files@famapr.com