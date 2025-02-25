M-Files Strengthens Its Mission to Empower Knowledge Workers with Strategic Executive Hires

Heather Guntrum joins as Chief Customer Officer; Tony Grout joins as Chief Product Officer

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--M-Files, the leader in knowledge work automation, today announced two new hires that will advance the company’s mission to empower knowledge workers to work smarter. Heather Guntrum joins M-Files as Chief Customer Officer, and Tony Grout joins as Chief Product Officer. The new hires follow the appointment of industry veteran Jay Bhatt as CEO, adding to a leadership team poised to help M-Files accelerate product innovation, customer success, and financial growth.

“Bringing Tony and Heather aboard is an important milestone for M-Files,” said Jay Bhatt, CEO, M-Files. “The market is at an inflection point and we are in a unique position to achieve significant growth as companies turn to AI-powered solutions to drive more informed decision-making. As we continue to empower customers to unlock the value of knowledge work with automation and AI, our leaders in charge of customer experience and product innovation must be in lockstep. These strategic additions to our executive team will ensure alignment: a win-win for M-Files and our customers.”

As M-Files’ Chief Customer Officer, Heather Guntrum will be responsible for Customer Experience, including Customer Success Management, Renewals, and Support. Heather Guntrum has driven global customer success in enterprise software solutions for nearly 20 years. Before joining M-Files, she served as Chief Customer Officer at both Zywave and Alfresco. She also held key leadership roles at SDL, including Vice President of Customer Success and Vice President of Global Partnerships.

“M-Files has set the standard for customer experience in knowledge work automation as evidenced by our best-in-class retention rates, Net Promoter Scores (NPS), and reviews on independent platforms such as Gartner Peer Insights,” said Heather Guntrum, CCO, M-Files. “My goal is to build on that foundation and enhance the customer experience further through improved support experiences, engagement opportunities, and ensuring our customers understand all the use cases and features they can leverage in the platform to improve how they manage information."

As Chief Product Officer, Tony Grout will focus on driving product innovation with an emphasis on AI and improving the user experience to enable the seamless flow of knowledge work. He will leverage his expertise to advance intelligent solutions that streamline workflows and maximize efficiency at scale for customers worldwide. Before joining M-Files as Chief Product Officer, Tony Grout served as Chief Product and Technology Officer at Showpad and Alfresco. He has led enterprise product and transformation teams at Miro, Atlassian, and Lloyds Banking Group, with a background that includes roles at IBM, Skype, and Microsoft.

“M-Files is an established leader in knowledge work automation with a platform that differentiates itself from the competition. Our platform is where knowledge work happens and our strong metadata foundation ensures that all data is connected, compliant, and curated, making our AI solutions more accurate, automatable, and secure: a strong value proposition in today’s AI-driven world,” said Tony Grout, CPO, M-Files. “As we continue to advance our product vision, I am committed to building solutions that deliver rapid time to value at enterprise scale with advances in AI innovation that enable customers to extract maximum value from content-rich knowledge work.”

*Gartner Peer Insights™: Gartner Peer Insights is a public platform that offers verified, first-hand reviews of enterprise software and services from experienced IT professionals.

About M-Files

M-Files is the leading platform for knowledge work automation. With the M-Files platform, knowledge workers can find information faster, work smarter, and achieve more. M-Files features an innovative metadata-driven architecture, embedded workflow engine, and advanced artificial intelligence. This enables customers to eliminate information chaos, improve process efficiency, and automate security and compliance. For more information, visit www.m-files.com.

