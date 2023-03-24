<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire M-Files Named a Strong Performer by Independent Research Firm
Business Wire

M-Files Named a Strong Performer by Independent Research Firm

di Business Wire

Global Information Management Provider Receives Highest Score Possible in Metadata and Commercial Model Criteria; Views Recognition as Validation of its Modern, Innovative Metadata-Driven Approach Among Content Platform Providers

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#contentplatformsM-Files, a global leader in information management, today announced it has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q1 2023 report. The technology platform received the highest scores possible in both metadata and commercial model categories in the 26-criteria evaluation of 13 selected content platform providers. Forrester stated in the report, “M-Files has a unique metadata-first point of view in the content platform market, distinguishing itself from the skeuomorphic folder-first approach of many competitors.”

Forrester also noted the following:

  • “M-Files offers strong capabilities for metadata that can be used to automate processes and content governance in addition to being the core organizing principle for documents.”
  • “It’s also solid in document management, content generation, and secure external sharing via its Hubshare module.”
  • “Organizations that generate complex documents requiring a structured, metadata-centric management approach; want to share securely with external stakeholders; and need a well-balanced set of collaborative, transactional, and intelligent content services should consider M-Files.”

“We believe being named a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave report is evidence of our visionary and differentiated approach to document management, which gives midsize and enterprise businesses a leading edge in the digital, work-from-anywhere world,” said Antti Nivala, founder and CEO, M-Files. “Our platform enables substantial ROI as businesses deliver better customer experiences and higher quality work with lower risk.” M-Files also views Forrester’s recognition as affirmation of its ability to provide the world’s leading knowledge-intensive businesses with a competitive advantage by ensuring knowledge flows quickly, effortlessly, and securely to the right audiences.

In its M-Files evaluation, Forrester asserted “M-Files is well suited for complex use cases in markets with heavy document creation and integration and detailed search needs, such as business services, audit, and engineering.”

Download a copy of The Forrester Wave™ Content Platforms, Q1 2023 report.

M-Files is the only document management platform built on a foundation entirely driven by metadata, which enables knowledge workers to instantly find information in any context, automate business processes, and enforce information control. According to The Total Economic Impact™ of M-Files, a 2021 commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of M-Files, the platform delivered nearly 270% ROI over three years to a composite organization based on midsize and enterprise customers.

In February 2023, M-Files expanded its offerings with next-⁠generation document automation tool, M-Files Ment, that helps seamlessly generate complex, data-⁠driven documents quickly and consistently. The new offering empowers organizations with one-⁠of-⁠a-⁠kind self-⁠service tools that enable knowledge workers to release automated content anywhere and generate documents directly from third-⁠party input in a secure and compliant way.

To learn how M-Files addresses gaps in competitive solutions and gives businesses a competitive edge by making document-⁠centric processes more productive, predictable, and secure, visit: https://www.m-files.com/

About M-Files

M-Files is a global leader in information management. The M-Files metadata-driven document management platform enables knowledge workers to instantly find the right information in any context, automate business processes, and enforce information control. This provides businesses with a competitive advantage and substantial ROI as they deliver better customer experiences and higher-quality work with lower risk. For more information, visit www.m-files.com.

Contacts

Media:
Debra Dekelbaum, M-Files

debra.dekelbaum@m-files.com
+1 (972) 516-4210, ext. 272

Ellen Miles, fama PR

M-Files@famapr.com

Articoli correlati

Spain Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook Q1 2023 Update: Sector to Reach $18 Billion by 2027 at a 5.1%...

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Spain Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer...
Continua a leggere

RKVST showcases supply chain integrity, transparency and trust implementation at IETF 116 Hackathon

Business Wire Business Wire -
IETF members and new SCITT Community look to drive real-world implementations of IETF SCITT specifications SANTA CLARA, Calif. & CAMBRIDGE,...
Continua a leggere

7,000 U.S. Tuberculosis Patients Across 700 Health Departments Reach 700,000 Medication Check-Ins with Scene Health

Business Wire Business Wire -
BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, on World Tuberculosis Day, Scene Health (formerly emocha Health) is proud to announce a milestone of 7,000...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Spain Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook Q1 2023 Update:...

Business Wire