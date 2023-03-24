M-Files Named a Strong Performer by Independent Research Firm

Global Information Management Provider Receives Highest Score Possible in Metadata and Commercial Model Criteria; Views Recognition as Validation of its Modern, Innovative Metadata-Driven Approach Among Content Platform Providers

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#contentplatforms—M-Files, a global leader in information management, today announced it has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q1 2023 report. The technology platform received the highest scores possible in both metadata and commercial model categories in the 26-criteria evaluation of 13 selected content platform providers. Forrester stated in the report, “M-Files has a unique metadata-first point of view in the content platform market, distinguishing itself from the skeuomorphic folder-first approach of many competitors.”

Forrester also noted the following:

“M-Files offers strong capabilities for metadata that can be used to automate processes and content governance in addition to being the core organizing principle for documents.”

“It’s also solid in document management, content generation, and secure external sharing via its Hubshare module.”

“Organizations that generate complex documents requiring a structured, metadata-centric management approach; want to share securely with external stakeholders; and need a well-balanced set of collaborative, transactional, and intelligent content services should consider M-Files.”

“We believe being named a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave report is evidence of our visionary and differentiated approach to document management, which gives midsize and enterprise businesses a leading edge in the digital, work-from-anywhere world,” said Antti Nivala, founder and CEO, M-Files. “Our platform enables substantial ROI as businesses deliver better customer experiences and higher quality work with lower risk.” M-Files also views Forrester’s recognition as affirmation of its ability to provide the world’s leading knowledge-intensive businesses with a competitive advantage by ensuring knowledge flows quickly, effortlessly, and securely to the right audiences.

In its M-Files evaluation, Forrester asserted “M-Files is well suited for complex use cases in markets with heavy document creation and integration and detailed search needs, such as business services, audit, and engineering.”

Download a copy of The Forrester Wave™ Content Platforms, Q1 2023 report.

M-Files is the only document management platform built on a foundation entirely driven by metadata, which enables knowledge workers to instantly find information in any context, automate business processes, and enforce information control. According to The Total Economic Impact™ of M-Files, a 2021 commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of M-Files, the platform delivered nearly 270% ROI over three years to a composite organization based on midsize and enterprise customers.

In February 2023, M-Files expanded its offerings with next-⁠generation document automation tool, M-Files Ment, that helps seamlessly generate complex, data-⁠driven documents quickly and consistently. The new offering empowers organizations with one-⁠of-⁠a-⁠kind self-⁠service tools that enable knowledge workers to release automated content anywhere and generate documents directly from third-⁠party input in a secure and compliant way.

To learn how M-Files addresses gaps in competitive solutions and gives businesses a competitive edge by making document-⁠centric processes more productive, predictable, and secure, visit: https://www.m-files.com/

