M-Files Named a Strong Performer by Independent Research Firm

Global Information Management Provider Receives Highest Score Possible in Metadata and Commercial Model Criteria; Views Recognition as Validation of its Modern, Innovative Metadata-Driven Approach Among Content Platform Providers
AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#contentplatforms—M-Files, a global leader in information management, today announced it has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q1 2023 report. The technology platform received the highest scores possible in both metadata and commercial model categories in the 26-criteria evaluation of 13 selected content platform providers. Forrester stated in the report, “M-Files has a unique metadata-first point of view in the content platform market, distinguishing itself from the skeuomorphic folder-first approach of many competitors.”
Forrester also noted the following:
- “M-Files offers strong capabilities for metadata that can be used to automate processes and content governance in addition to being the core organizing principle for documents.”
- “It’s also solid in document management, content generation, and secure external sharing via its Hubshare module.”
- “Organizations that generate complex documents requiring a structured, metadata-centric management approach; want to share securely with external stakeholders; and need a well-balanced set of collaborative, transactional, and intelligent content services should consider M-Files.”
“We believe being named a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave report is evidence of our visionary and differentiated approach to document management, which gives midsize and enterprise businesses a leading edge in the digital, work-from-anywhere world,” said Antti Nivala, founder and CEO, M-Files. “Our platform enables substantial ROI as businesses deliver better customer experiences and higher quality work with lower risk.” M-Files also views Forrester’s recognition as affirmation of its ability to provide the world’s leading knowledge-intensive businesses with a competitive advantage by ensuring knowledge flows quickly, effortlessly, and securely to the right audiences.
In its M-Files evaluation, Forrester asserted “M-Files is well suited for complex use cases in markets with heavy document creation and integration and detailed search needs, such as business services, audit, and engineering.”
M-Files is the only document management platform built on a foundation entirely driven by metadata, which enables knowledge workers to instantly find information in any context, automate business processes, and enforce information control. According to The Total Economic Impact™ of M-Files, a 2021 commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of M-Files, the platform delivered nearly 270% ROI over three years to a composite organization based on midsize and enterprise customers.
In February 2023, M-Files expanded its offerings with next-generation document automation tool, M-Files Ment, that helps seamlessly generate complex, data-driven documents quickly and consistently. The new offering empowers organizations with one-of-a-kind self-service tools that enable knowledge workers to release automated content anywhere and generate documents directly from third-party input in a secure and compliant way.
About M-Files
M-Files is a global leader in information management. The M-Files metadata-driven document management platform enables knowledge workers to instantly find the right information in any context, automate business processes, and enforce information control. This provides businesses with a competitive advantage and substantial ROI as they deliver better customer experiences and higher-quality work with lower risk. For more information, visit www.m-files.com.
