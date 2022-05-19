M Corp’s New Product Division Is Changing What It Means to Modernize

SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–“Our clients are on the precipice of greatness,” declares M Corp CEO Alex Castro, “but they’re being held back by a broken technology industry that keeps pushing them to buy more software and risky implementation projects. It’s an outdated model, and it’s not delivering the expected value to clients– let alone their customers and constituents.”

M Corp contends that the industry is due for disruption, and a thoroughly modern approach is necessary to power clients’ modernization ambitions. And while the not-so-simple act of implementing a new system may look like progress from the outside, it often fails to move the needle on an organization’s strategic agenda, and instead perpetuates the cycle of technical debt. With clarity of intention to change this model, M Corp’s new product division was born.

Last week, M Corp announced to its growing team of 200+ associates that the company has formally established a new division dedicated to transformative “as-a-service” products. The suite of solutions, including the company’s flagship readiness assessment product, ReM Score, is the result of the company’s 19 years of experience in the modernization industry, as well as research into what does– and does not– move organizations closer to achieving their mission and vision.

The newly formed product team will leverage existing M Corp talent as well as new talent from around the globe. Ryan Clements, who joined M Corp’s leadership team in 2021, will now serve as Senior Vice President of Product Solutions. Emily Holtz, who also joined M Corp’s leadership ranks last year, will now serve as of Vice President of Product Operations. Additional team members will round out the lineup across Engineering, Sales, Marketing, and Product Management.

“M Corp’s growth over the past couple of years has been phenomenal, and we’re eager to continue building on that momentum by expanding into new markets, including the private sector,” said Clements. “Our product portfolio is changing what it means for client organizations of all types to modernize their technology landscape, leverage better data for better decision making, and move the strategic agenda meaningfully forward.”

“Customer success, client experience, and empathy for the challenges associated with modernization are at the core of everything we do,” added Holtz. “Our outcome-oriented approach is designed to guide and support clients throughout all stages of their modernization journey and provide real pathways to achieving their vision and potential.”

M Corp also announced the promotion of Tom Larson to Senior Vice President of Professional Services, the consulting practice that started 19 years ago and has earned the company respect in a highly competitive field among international firms. Looking to the future, both M Corp divisions will focus on delivering superior outcomes and an elevated client experience through their respective products and services.

“Our new operating model will allow the Professional Services team to continue thriving with increased focus and energy,” said Larson. “I appreciate the hard work of our dedicated engineers, analysts, and consultants that have helped make M Corp a trusted brand.”

In tandem with the company’s growth and expansion into new markets, M Corp is executing a corporate-level rebrand that highlights the company’s commitment to powering modern transformation for organizations of all types. A new website is in the works, with plans to go live this summer at www.the-mcorp.com.

Contacts

Emily Holtz



(916) 254-0355



emilyh@the-mcorp.com