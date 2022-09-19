M Corp Hires Veteran Technology Executive Bill Cody as Director of Sales for Professional Services

SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–M Corp has hired veteran salesman Bill Cody to serve as Director of Sales for Professional Services. Cody has more than 30 years of experience in IT, representing major brands in hardware, software, services, security, and cloud.





“Bill has a proven track record of success. We are pleased for him to join our team as M Corp pushes the boundaries beyond risky, outdated models toward modern digital services,” said M Corp CEO Alex Castro. “By focusing on data-driven outcomes instead of code-heavy, legacy system upgrades, we are raising a paradigm that puts our clients on the precipice of greatness.”

With more than 30 years in executive roles in the technology industry, Cody has built sales teams and represented some of the world’s most recognizable brands, such as Symantec, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, ServiceNow, Splunk, VMWare, and Delphix. Much of his career has been focused on California State Government, where he worked on emerging and disrupting technologies and how to deliver better outcomes for the public sector.

“I look forward to working with the M Corp team to offer innovative products such as ReM Score and MissionNXT that will help our clients succeed and forever change how agencies approach complex digital service projects,” said Cody. “After spending the past five years delivering technology solutions to state governments in the Western US, I am elated to be back focusing on the State of California.”

As Director of Sales for the Professional Services Division, Cody will lead sales for new and existing clients of the firm’s consulting practice. Launched nearly 20 years ago, M Corp has earned respect in a highly competitive field among international firms. Senior Vice President Tom Larson leads the division with numerous longtime California state agency clients.

This spring, M Corp announced its growing team of 200+ associates has formally established a new division dedicated to transformative “as-a-service” products. The suite of solutions, including the company’s flagship readiness assessment product, ReM Score, is the result of the company’s 19 years of experience in the modernization industry, as well as research into what does– and does not– move organizations closer to achieving their mission and vision.

Recently launched, MissionNXT allows programs to deliver custom digital services to constituents without the headache of overseeing major projects, capturing and managing data, or worrying about going over budget. It’s a subscription-based service that frees program staff from the burdens of manual data collection and elevates them to focus on mission-based work.

M Corp contends that the industry is due for disruption, and a thoroughly modern approach is necessary to power clients’ modernization ambitions. And while the not-so-simple act of implementing a new system may look like progress from the outside, it often fails to move the needle on an organization’s strategic agenda and instead perpetuates the cycle of technical debt. With clarity of intention to discard this model, M Corp’s new approach changes everything.

Jen Martin at JenM@the-mcorp.com