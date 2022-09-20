M-Audio® Introduces M-Game®, Livestreaming Audio Interface and Software for Gaming and More

The new M-Game® RGB Dual, Solo, and Software products bring first-of-its-kind levels of performance, customization, and entertainment for gaming and content creation.

M-Audio’s® legendary contribution to music performance and audio production is distinguished by a history of sophisticated engineering with an emphasis on versatility and usability. Drawing on our expertise with audio interfaces, and in partnership with our gaming experts, we are proud to debut M-Game®.

Powered by M-Audio®, the new M-Game® livestreaming audio interfaces, RGB Dual and Solo, and M-Game® software provide an all-in-one simple solution that delivers unique and innovative features for seamless set-up and customization. Unlike other audio interfaces, M-Game® delivers first-of-its-kind dual PC USB connection and the ability to add images to effects and samples allowing for a seamless setup of a livestream.

Users can customize any stream content with 18 built-in samples and instant sample recording and editing. Use the creative voice effects to customize the stream to the topic of the moment. Customize the color and pattern of LEDs, and personalize sound with virtual mix controls for the stream, headphones, chat and more.

“ We’re redefining the livestreaming and gaming experience by delivering unique ways to not only setup your stream, but customize and really entertain your audience using exciting and simple tools at your fingertips,” said Alex Souppa, executive vice president of engineering and Manufacturing of inMusic, the parent company of M-Audio.

M-Game® RGB Dual: Key Features

M-Game® RGB Dual is a dual PC USB streaming audio interface with customizable RGB LED lighting, sampler, and voice shaping and effects.

Dual USB and console connections allow for ease of setup with options for both a gaming PC and streaming PC to be connected simultaneously or any console.

Customizable RGB LED colors and patterns to match any setup.

Physical faders and a software virtual mixer to create customized output levels for your stream, chat, sampler, speakers, headphones and more.

Instantly capture sound bites, create voice effects, and assign your own images.

Large center control knob provides instant control of your headphones/headset, speakers and voice effect parameters.

M-Game® Solo: Key Features

M-Game® Solo is a single USB livestreaming audio interface with customizable LED lighting, sampler, and voice shaping and effects.

A single USB connection for your gaming PC and optical in for consoles provides flexible gaming and streaming connectivity.

Customizable LED brightness and patterns

Physical faders or software’s virtual mixer to create customized output levels for your stream, chat, sampler, speakers, headphones and more.

Instantly capture sound bites, create voice effects, and assign your own images.

M-Game® Software: Key Features

The included M-Game® software allows for in-depth creative control and customization of your stream.

Personalize sample images, voice effects imagery, and make them available instantly via the streaming mixer control surface.

Customize your audio routing, allowing for simplistic streaming and multi-track pre-recordings.

Audition Mode™ to preview your samples and voice effects before you stream live.

Mic boost feature adds additional gain to low gain microphones

The M-Game® products are compatible with Windows 10 or higher, and Mac OS X 10.15 and higher. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://m-game.com

Pricing and Availability:

M-GAME® RGB Dual – September 8, 2022

$299.99 MSRP USD. Pricing varies by country. M-game.com and Global Authorized Dealers

M-GAME® Solo – September 8, 2022

$199.99 MSRP USD. Pricing varies by country. M-game.com and Global Authorized Dealers

M-Game® Software – September 8, 2022

Free Download with purchase of M-Game® RGB Dual or Solo; M-game.com

About M-Game®

