Lyra Health Selected for BenefitsPRO’s 2024 Luminaries Awards

BURLINGAME, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lyra Health, the leading provider of innovative Workforce Mental Health solutions for employers and health plans, today announced it has been named to BenefitsPRO Luminaries Class of 2024 in the category of Humanizing Benefits.





This recognition celebrates top professionals and organizations within the benefits industry that strive to transform and humanize the field and set a bright example within the business. The 2024 honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the insurance business; and the nominee’s commitment to the highest ethical standards, as well as dedication to service and excellence.

“Our 2024 honorees are leading examples of the progress our industry continues to make toward creating more equitable, affordable benefits and transparent, high-quality health care for millions of Americans,” says BenefitsPRO Editor in Chief Paul Wilson. “BenefitsPRO is proud to once again shine a spotlight on thought leaders and innovators in our industry who are doing things the right way.”

“This recognition underscores Lyra’s commitment to transforming access to life-changing mental health care,” said Dr. Connie Chen, COO and chief medical officer at Lyra Health. “We’re especially thrilled to be recognized by BenefitsPRO for our recent mental health care innovations including expanding access to evidence-based programs that address high-acuity needs such as suicidality and substance use and providing support for whole families with Lyra Care for Teens.”

Mental Health Care for Every Person and Every Need

Lyra offers personalized mental health support for every member, including kids of all ages, teens, adults, couples, and families. Additionally, through Lyra Complex Care, members with high-acuity needs can get matched with the right level of evidence-based care for their needs — whether that’s integrated care programs for substance use disorder, suicidality, PTSD and more, or higher levels of care such as intensive outpatient, partial hospitalization, residential treatment, or detox–through trusted Lyra Facility Partners.

In addition to therapy, coaching, and medication management solutions, Lyra empowers individuals and teams with an extensive set of emotional fitness and wellbeing tools to help improve mental health, prevent mental illness, and support organizational wellbeing and engagement.

For those in need of mental health care, Lyra’s commitment to high-quality, evidenced-based treatment helps people improve their mental health conditions more quickly and at a fraction of the cost of traditional approaches. A recent study found that Lyra mental health care delivers significant net ROI from health care savings. A leading Fortune 500 employer saved $4,138 per member on their health plan for those who used Lyra, driven by significant net savings in medical and prescription health plan claims costs.

For more information on Lyra’s Workforce Mental Health solutions for employers and health plans, visit https://www.lyrahealth.com/.

About Lyra Health

Lyra Health is the leading provider of Workforce Mental Health benefits, available to more than 17 million people globally. Lyra is transforming access to life-changing mental health care using AI-powered provider matching, personalized support, and a digital platform to deliver evidence-based support for individuals and teams. Lyra quickly connects members to the largest dedicated global network of evidenced-based mental health providers and well-being tools, to address every mental health need and deliver outstanding positive outcomes that are equitable across diverse racial and ethnic groups. Extensive peer-reviewed published research confirms Lyra’s transformative care model helps people recover twice as fast and a 26% reduction in overall health care claims costs for participants annually. For more information about Lyra Health’s Workforce Mental Health benefits for employers, visit lyrahealth.com.

Contacts

Dyani Ghadiri



dghadiri@lyrahealth.com

(650) 240-3240