Lynk Successfully Deploys Two More Orbital ‘Cell Phone Towers in Space’

Newly launched satellites advance Lynk’s mission to connect everyone, everywhere

FALLS CHURCH, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Space—Lynk Global, Inc. (“Lynk”), the world’s leading satellite-direct-to-mobile-phone (“Sat2Phone”) telecoms provider, today announced the successful deployment of two more “cell-towers-in-space.” The satellites will further Lynk’s efforts to provide universal mobile connectivity. The two satellite cell towers were launched on the Transporter–10 rideshare mission launched by SpaceX on March 4 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.





“ The successful deployment of our latest cell towers in space furthers our mission to connect everyone, everywhere. It also continues our momentum to enable Sat2Phone services globally as each satellite enhances our network resiliency and increases our mobile coverage,” said Lynk CTO and co-founder Tyghe Speidel. Speidel continued “ these satellites also have new capabilities and improvements across many systems compared to our previous birds … a fast rate of innovation at lower costs is enabled by our strategy of rapidly-iterating satellite technology.”

Since deployment on orbit, these satellites have been in contact with Lynk’s ground operations and are progressing through their commissioning process. Once cleared for operational service, these satellites will provide mobile connectivity, eventually serving all of Lynk’s 40 plus mobile network operator partners spanning Earth. Lynk’s previously launched satellites have proven their capability across the globe. Lynk believes it remains the only company in the world to receive a commercial license for Sat2Phone service from the Federal Communications Commission and is currently providing commercial service to Lynk’s global customer network around the world.

About Lynk

Lynk is a patented, proven, and commercially-licensed satellite-direct-to-standard-mobile-phone system. Today, Lynk allows commercial subscribers to send and receive text messages to and from space via standard unmodified mobile devices. Lynk’s service has been tested and proven on all seven continents, has regulatory approvals in at least 30 countries and is currently being deployed commercially based on more than 40 MNO commercial service contracts covering approximately 50 countries. Lynk is currently providing cell broadcast (emergency) alerts, and two-way SMS messaging, and intends to launch voice and mobile broadband services in the future. By partnering with Lynk, a mobile network operator opens the door to new revenue in untapped markets, gives subscribers peace of mind with ubiquitous connectivity, and provides a potential pathway to economic prosperity for billions. For more information, visit www.lynk.world.

