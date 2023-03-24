Lynk Applauds the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce Action on ALERT Parity Act

Important ALERT Parity Act (H.R. 1353) moves closer to positively impacting millions of un and under-connected people

FALLS CHURCH, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Space—Lynk Global, Inc. (Lynk), the world’s leading satellite-direct-to-standard-phone telecoms company, applauds the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and thanks the leadership of Chair Rodgers and Ranking Member Pallone for the successful markup of important satellite and communications bills today.

Lynk would like to highlight the unanimous adoption of the ALERT Parity Act (H.R. 1353) sponsored by Rep. Bill Johnson and co-sponsored by Rep. Kim Schrier. This legislation is an important step toward truly universal emergency telecommunications coverage – saving lives, especially in times of disaster and in remote areas that may not have ubiquitous coverage.

“ Lynk invented the technology to connect unmodified mobile phones to satellites, and now Congress is working hard to ensure that this American technology can be used for emergency communications throughout the entire United States,” said Tony DeTora, vice president government affairs for Lynk. “ This legislation will enable Lynk to provide emergency connectivity service to those in need in remote areas, in geographies ravaged by disaster, and in other locations simply not connected by terrestrial infrastructure,” DeTora continues.

About Lynk

Lynk is the world’s only patented, proven, and commercially-licensed satellite-direct-to-standard-mobile-phone system. Lynk is currently testing satellite direct-to-standard-mobile-phone services in more than a dozen countries. Today, Lynk is the only company in the world to have successfully sent and received text messages to and from space via unmodified standard mobile devices. From the beginning, Lynk will enable two-way emergency messaging, emergency cell broadcast services, and regular SMS messaging on every phone across the globe. By partnering with Lynk via a simple roaming agreement, a mobile network operator opens the door to new revenue in untapped markets, gives subscribers peace of mind with ubiquitous connectivity, and provides a pathway to economic prosperity for billions of the world’s citizens. For more information, visit www.lynk.world or follow @lynktheworld.

