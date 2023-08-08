Lynk and Vodafone Cook Islands to Begin Sat2Phone Service for Subscribers

Announcement marks second mobile network operator in the world to begin sat2phone services with Lynk

FALLS CHURCH, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Space—Lynk Global, Inc. (Lynk), the world’s leading sat2phone telecoms provider, and Vodafone Cook Islands, today announced the start of an initial satellite direct-to-mobile phone service to Vodafone Cook Island subscribers using Lynk’s “cell-towers-in-space.” Vodafone Cook Islands is the second mobile network operator (MNO) in the world to launch Lynk’s sat2phone technology as a subscriber service.





Vodafone is the leading telecommunications services provider in the Cook Islands, offering mobile, broadband, fixed line, and a range of other telecommunications technology-based services and solutions across all inhabited islands. With a rich history and commitment to innovation, the company has played a pivotal role in shaping the digital landscape of the Cook Islands. The company has continuously invested in cutting-edge technologies and infrastructure to provide a seamless and reliable network for its subscribers. Whether it’s voice calls, messaging, internet access, or enterprise solutions, Vodafone Cook Islands offers a comprehensive range of services designed to cater to individual, residential, and business needs.

“ Given the vast area of the Cook Islands, we at Vodafone have always sought innovative technology to improve connectivity to remote islands, atolls, and the sea in between. Lynk’s service is unique in addressing our need to extend our mobile coverage but without burdensome capex. We see our remote communities, our fishers, and visiting yachties making good use of the extra connectivity and coverage that Lynk provides,” says Phillip Henderson, CEO, Vodafone Cook Islands.

“ Lynk has been entrusted to deliver initial service for Vodafone Cook Islands, which spans 15 islands and 1,960,027+ square kilometres of Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) that comprise the Cook Islands,” says Dan Dooley, Lynk’s chief commercial officer. “ It is a staggering amount of territory, and Lynk is proud to work with Vodafone to connect their subscribers. Our initial Sat2Phone service will start as a beta service in an area called `Manuae Route’ and extend over time. Similar to the service we offer to PNCC in Palau, Lynk will also provide backup services that enhance network resilience when natural disasters damage the ground network,” says Dooley.

About Vodafone Cook Islands

Vodafone Cook Islands is a full telecommunications services provider offering telecommunications products and services, fixed line (copper & fibre), mobile, broadband, IPTV, PABX solutions & tailored solutions. Service offerings include hosting solutions, colocation, network access and interconnection. Vodafone also provides postal products & services, maritime radio surveillance and licensing services, as well as broadcasting support services. Vodafone Head Office is situated on the main island of Rarotonga and with offices on every island, we have the Cook Islands covered. For more information, visit www.vodafone.co.ck

About Lynk

Lynk is the world’s only patented, proven, and commercially licensed satellite-direct-to-standard-mobile-phone system (sat2phone). Our service has been demonstrated and is currently being deployed in more than 20 countries with >30 MNO commercial service contracts covering >50 countries. Today, Lynk is unique in successfully sending and receiving text messages to and from space via standard unmodified mobile devices. Lynk’s network, currently providing cell broadcast (emergency) alerts and two-way SMS messaging, is compatible with every existing mobile phone on the planet. In the future, Lynk will launch voice and mobile broadband services. By partnering with Lynk via a simple roaming agreement, a mobile network operator opens the door to new revenue in untapped markets, gives subscribers peace of mind with ubiquitous connectivity, and provides a pathway to economic prosperity for billions of the world’s citizens. For more information, visit www.lynk.world or follow @lynktheworld.

Contacts

Tony DeTora



tdetora@lynk.world