Lynk and Turkcell Sign Agreement to Bring Sat2Phone Services to Turkiye

Turkcell is the leading mobile network operator in Turkiye with approximately 40 million subscribers

FALLS CHURCH, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Space—Lynk Global, Inc. (Lynk), the world’s leading satellite-direct-to-mobile-phone (Sat2Phone) telecoms provider, and Turkcell (NYSE: TKC), the largest mobile operator in Turkiye, jointly announced the contract signing starting initial Sat2Phone services utilizing Lynk’s “cell-towers-in-space.” This collaboration is anticipated to complement network resiliency and mobile coverage across Turkiye, benefiting the local population, businesses and visitors.





Turkcell, an integrated communication and technology service player in Turkiye, offers a wide range of creative products and services through a unified mobile and fixed network platform. Turkcell believes in the importance of offering all mobile, fixed and data services to meet the expectations of individual and corporate customers. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Borsa Istanbul (BIST) since July 2000, and is the only dual-listed company in Turkiye. Turkcell is also included in the Borsa Istanbul Sustainability Index.

Ali Taha Koc, CEO of Turkcell, noted his excitement with this soon-to-be service, stating, “ Today we are excited to announce our partnership with Lynk, the world’s leading Sat2Phone telecoms provider. As Turkcell, we are proud to be a pioneer in several fields concerning current and next-generation communication services, and this deal will strengthen our positioning as a leading technology company in Turkiye, helping us to provide new innovative communication services.”

Daniel Dooley, Chief Commercial Officer at Lynk, underscored Lynk’s commitment to expanding services across Turkcell’s subscriber base, stating, “ Turkcell shares our commitment to connecting everyone, everywhere. By offering initial commercial service across Turkcell’s vast subscriber base, they are prioritizing innovative approaches to bring disparate geographies and communities together.”

The initial Sat2Phone service will begin with SMS with plans to expand to include voice and data, delivering an urban-like mobile experience anywhere, no matter how remote. This enhanced connectivity has the potential to offer life-saving emergency alerts and SMS warnings in areas vulnerable to natural disasters.

About Turkcell

Turkcell is a digital operator headquartered in Turkiye, serving its customers with its unique portfolio of digital services along with voice, messaging, data and IPTV services on its mobile and fixed networks. Turkcell Group companies operate in 4 countries – Turkiye, Ukraine, Belarus, and Northern Cyprus. Turkcell launched LTE services in its home country on April 1st, 2016, employing LTE-Advanced and 3 carrier aggregation technologies in 81 cities. Turkcell offers up to 10 Gbps fiber internet speed with its FTTH services. Turkcell Group reported TRY26.0 billion revenue in Q323 with total assets of TRY149.2 billion as of September 30, 2023. It has been listed on the NYSE and the BIST since July 2000, and is the only dual-listed company in Turkiye. Read more at www.turkcell.com.tr.

About Lynk

Lynk is a patented, proven, and commercially-licensed satellite-direct-to-standard-mobile-phone system. Today, Lynk allows commercial subscribers to send and receive text messages to and from space via standard unmodified mobile devices. Lynk’s service has been tested and proven on all seven continents, has regulatory approvals in at least 30 countries and is currently being deployed commercially based on more than 35 MNO commercial service contracts covering approximately 50 countries. Lynk is currently providing cell broadcast (emergency) alerts, and two-way SMS messaging, and intends to launch voice and mobile broadband services in the future. By partnering with Lynk, a mobile network operator opens the door to new revenue in untapped markets, gives subscribers peace of mind with ubiquitous connectivity, and provides a potential pathway to economic prosperity for billions. For more information, visit www.lynk.world.

