Home Business Wire Lyft To Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Business Wire

Lyft To Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) (the “Company” or “Lyft”) will release financial results for the second quarter of 2024 before the open of the market on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

On the same day, Lyft will host a conference call at 5:15 a.m. Pacific Time (8:15 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results and business highlights. To listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the Company’s Investor Relations page at https://investor.lyft.com/.

The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations page shortly after the call.

Lyft announces material information to the public about the Company, its products and services and other matters through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, the investor relations section of its website (investor.lyft.com), its X accounts (including: @lyft, @davidrisher), and its blogs (including: lyft.com/blog, lyft.com/hub, and eng.lyft.com) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Lyft

Lyft is one of the largest transportation networks in North America, bringing together rideshare, bikes, and scooters all in one app. We are customer-obsessed and driven by our purpose: getting riders out into the world so they can live their lives together, and providing drivers a way to work that gives them control over their time and money.

Contacts

Aurélien Nolf, Investor Relations: investor@lyft.com
Stephanie Rice, Media: press@lyft.com

Articoli correlati

The Trade Desk Announces Date of Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising,...
Continua a leggere

Amazon.com to Webcast Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter...
Continua a leggere

Dropbox to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) announced today that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php