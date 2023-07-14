<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Lyft To Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) (the “Company” or “Lyft”) will release financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2023 after the close of the market on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

On the same day, Lyft will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results and business highlights. To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit the Company’s Investor Relations page at https://investor.lyft.com/.

The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations page shortly after the call.

Lyft announces material information to the public about the Company, its products and services and other matters through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, the investor relations section of its website (investor.lyft.com), its Twitter accounts (including: @lyft, @davidrisher), and its blogs (including: lyft.com/blog, lyft.com/hub, and eng.lyft.com,) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in 2012 and is one of the largest transportation networks in the United States and Canada. As the world shifts to transportation-as-a-service, Lyft is at the forefront of this massive societal change. Our transportation network brings together rideshare, bikes, scooters, car rentals, transit and vehicle services all in one app. We are singularly driven by our mission: to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation.

Contacts

Sonya Banerjee, Investor Relations: investor@lyft.com
Media: press@lyft.com

