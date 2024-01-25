Home Business Wire Lyft To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results
Business Wire

Lyft To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) (the “Company” or “Lyft”) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023 after the close of the market on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

On the same day, Lyft will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results and business highlights. To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit the Company’s Investor Relations page at https://investor.lyft.com/.

The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations page shortly after the call.

Lyft announces material information to the public about the Company, its products and services and other matters through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, the investor relations section of its website (investor.lyft.com), its X accounts (including: @lyft, @davidrisher), and its blogs (including: lyft.com/blog, lyft.com/hub, and eng.lyft.com) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Lyft

Lyft is one of the largest transportation networks in North America, bringing together rideshare, bikes, and scooters all in one app. We are customer-obsessed and driven by our purpose: getting riders out into the world so they can live their lives together, and providing drivers a way to work that gives them control over their time and money.

Contacts

Sonya Banerjee, Investor Relations: investor@lyft.com
Media: press@lyft.com

Articoli correlati

Seagate Technology Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fiscal Q2 2024 Highlights Revenue of $1.56 billion GAAP (loss) per share of $(0.09); non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of...
Continua a leggere

Domo Named a Best Company to Work For by Utah Business Magazine for the Twelfth Consecutive Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BestCompany--Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it has been named a Best Company to Work For by...
Continua a leggere

ASGN Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) announced today that it expects to release its fourth quarter and full year...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php