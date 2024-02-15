Home Business Wire Lyft CFO to Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by Morgan Stanley
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) announced today that Erin Brewer, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 in San Francisco, CA. Brewer is scheduled to appear at 1:20 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Lyft website at http://investor.Lyft.com.

About Lyft

Lyft is one of the largest transportation networks in North America, bringing together rideshare, bikes, and scooters all in one app. We are customer-obsessed and driven by our purpose: getting riders out into the world so they can live their lives together, and providing drivers a way to work that gives them control over their time and money.

Forward Looking Statements

In the course of the fireside chat, Lyft may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Lyft’s future financial or operating performance as well as Lyft’s other expectations, strategies, priorities, plans or intentions. Lyft’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including those more fully described in Lyft’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In the course of the fireside chat referenced above, Lyft may discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin (calculated as a percentage of Gross Bookings) and free cash flow. Reconciliations of our historical non-GAAP measures are available on the investor relations portion of our website.

Contacts

Sonya Banerjee, Investor Relations: investor@lyft.com
Media: press@lyft.com

