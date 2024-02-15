Lyft CFO to Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by Morgan Stanley

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) announced today that Erin Brewer, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 in San Francisco, CA. Brewer is scheduled to appear at 1:20 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Lyft website at http://investor.Lyft.com.

About Lyft

Lyft is one of the largest transportation networks in North America, bringing together rideshare, bikes, and scooters all in one app. We are customer-obsessed and driven by our purpose: getting riders out into the world so they can live their lives together, and providing drivers a way to work that gives them control over their time and money.

