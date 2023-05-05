Lyft Announces Results for First Quarter 2023

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq:LYFT) today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“We’re improving our rideshare service and are thrilled with the early results. Riders are taking more rides and drivers have the power to earn more,” said David Risher, chief executive officer of Lyft. “Our focus on riders and drivers will be our strength as we build a large-scale, healthy, and profitable business.”

“David has hit the ground running. His customer obsession is vital in positioning Lyft to capture long-term opportunities,” said Logan Green, chair of Lyft’s board. “John and I, along with the full board, are looking forward to supporting David and to seeing what the team accomplishes in the quarters and years to come.”

“Our Q1 performance was better than we anticipated as rideshare ride growth accelerated year-over-year for the first time in nearly two years,” said Elaine Paul, chief financial officer of Lyft. “In Q2 we will continue focusing on delivering service levels that riders and drivers expect. We’ve moved decisively to cut our operating costs and will use the savings to pay for continued service level improvements near-term.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $1.0 billion, up 14% year-over-year, and $26 million better than our guidance of $975 million 1 , with the outperformance reflecting rideshare strength.

, with the outperformance reflecting rideshare strength. Net loss of $187.6 million compares with $196.9 million in Q1’22 and $588.1 million in Q4’22. Net loss includes $186.6 million of stock-based compensation and related payroll tax expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was $22.7 million and exceeded the top-end of the guidance range of $5 to $15 million1. This compares with $54.8 million in Q1’22 and $(248.3) million in Q4’22.

1 Company outlook for Q1’23 was reported during the Q4’22 Earnings Call on February 9, 2023.



2 Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022, Lyft’s non-GAAP financial measures have been updated to no longer adjust for “Changes to the liabilities for insurance required by regulatory agencies attributable to historical periods” and prior period information has been revised to conform to the current period presentation.

Outlook

For Q2’23, we anticipate:

Revenue of approximately $1.0 billion and $1.02 billion

Adjusted EBITDA between $20 million and $30 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 2% to 3%

We have not provided the forward-looking GAAP equivalent to our Adjusted EBITDA outlook or a GAAP reconciliation as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items such as stock-based compensation and income tax. Accordingly, a reconciliation of this non-GAAP guidance metric to its corresponding GAAP equivalent is not available without unreasonable effort. However, it is important to note that the reconciling items could have a significant effect on future GAAP results. We have provided historical reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics in tables at the end of this release. For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this earnings release, please see “GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliations” below.

Key Metrics

Active Riders Revenue per Active Rider 2023 2022 Growth Rate 2023 2022 Growth Rate (in thousands, except for dollar amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended March 31 19,552 17,804 9.8% $51.17 $49.18 4.0% Three Months Ended June 30 19,860 $49.89 Three Months Ended September 30 20,312 $51.88 Three Months Ended December 31 20,358 $57.72

Webcast

Lyft will host a webcast today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results and business highlights. To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit our Investor Relations page at https://investor.lyft.com/. The archived webcast will be available on our Investor Relations page shortly after the call.

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in 2012 and is one of the largest transportation networks in the United States and Canada. As the world shifts to transportation-as-a-service, Lyft is at the forefront of this massive societal change. Our transportation network brings together rideshare, bikes, scooters, car rentals, transit and vehicle services all in one app. We are singularly driven by our mission: to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation.

Available Information

Lyft announces material information to the public about Lyft, its products and services and other matters through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, the investor relations section of its website (investor.lyft.com), its Twitter accounts (@lyft, @Lyft_Comms, @johnzimmer and @logangreen), and its blogs (including: lyft.com/blog, lyft.com/hub, and eng.lyft.com) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Lyft’s future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “going to,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Lyft’s expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, Lyft’s guidance and outlook, Lyft’s beliefs regarding its future operating and financial performance, including Lyft’s expectations regarding future scale, marketplace health and profitability, and Lyft’s expectations regarding operating costs and service level improvements. Lyft’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks related to the macroeconomic environment and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and risks regarding our ability to forecast our performance due to our limited operating history, the COVID-19 pandemic and the macroeconomic environment. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Lyft’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 that was filed with the SEC on February 27, 2023 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 that will be filed with the SEC by May 10, 2023. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to Lyft as of the date hereof, and Lyft disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

A Note About Metrics

Lyft defines Active Riders as all riders who take at least one ride during a quarter where the Lyft Platform processes the transaction. An Active Rider is identified by a unique phone number. If a rider has two mobile phone numbers or changed their phone number and such rider took rides using both phone numbers during the quarter, that person would count as two Active Riders. If a rider has a personal and business profile tied to the same mobile phone number, that person would be considered a single Active Rider. If a ride has been requested by an organization using our Concierge offering for the benefit of a rider, we exclude this rider in the calculation of Active Riders, unless the ride is accessible in the Lyft App.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Lyft’s financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP, Lyft considers certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Contribution, Contribution Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Lyft defines Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as net loss adjusted for amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense (net of any benefit), and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, as well as, if applicable, restructuring charges and transaction costs related to certain legacy auto insurance liabilities and cost related to acquisitions and divestitures. Lyft defines Contribution as revenue less cost of revenue, adjusted to exclude the following items from cost of revenue: amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, as well as, if applicable, restructuring charges and transaction costs related to certain legacy auto insurance liabilities. Lyft defines Contribution Margin for a period as Contribution for the period divided by revenue for the same period. Lyft defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted for interest expense, other income (expense), net, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation and sublease income, as well as, if applicable, restructuring charges, costs related to acquisitions and divestitures and costs from transactions related to certain legacy auto insurance liabilities. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA for a period by revenue for the same period.

During the second quarter of 2021, Lyft entered into a Quota Share Reinsurance Agreement (the “Reinsurance Agreement”) for the reinsurance of legacy auto insurance liabilities between October 1, 2018 to October 1, 2020, based on the reserves in place as of March 31, 2021. During the first quarter of 2020, Lyft entered into a Novation Agreement for the transfer of certain legacy auto insurance liabilities between October 1, 2015 and September 30, 2018.

Losses ceded under the Reinsurance Agreement that exceed the combined funds withheld liability balance and collateralized amount established by DARAG for the benefit of PVIC, which was $346.5 million at the execution of the Reinsurance Agreement, but are below the aggregate limit of $434.5 million may result in the recognition of a deferred gain liability. The deferred gain liability is amortized and recognized as a benefit to the statement of operations over the settlement period of the ceded reserves. The settlement period of the ceded reserves is based on the life-to-date cumulative losses collected and likely extends over periods longer than a quarter. The amount of the deferral is recalculated each period based on loss payments and updated estimates of the portfolio’s total losses. Consequently, cumulative reserve adjustments for claims ceded under the Reinsurance Agreement in subsequent periods may result in significant losses to the statement of operations unless a deferred gain is also recognized in the same period to offset said losses. Lyft believes that the net amount recognized on the statement of operations associated with claims ceded under the Reinsurance Agreement, including any reserve adjustments and any benefit recognized for the related deferred gains, should be excluded to show the ultimate economic benefit of the Reinsurance Agreement. This adjustment will help investors understand the economic benefit of our Reinsurance Agreement on future trends in our operations, as they improve over the settlement period of any deferred gains. Therefore, in the event that the net amount of any reserve adjustments and any benefits from deferred gains related to claims ceded under the Reinsurance Agreement is recognized on the statement of operations in a subsequent period, those amounts will be excluded from the calculation of Contribution, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) through the exclusion of “Net amount from claims ceded under the Reinsurance Agreement”. As of March 31, 2023, we have no deferred gain related to losses ceded under the Reinsurance Agreement.

Further, Lyft entered into subleases for certain offices as part of the transaction with Woven Planet Holdings, Inc. on July 13, 2021. Sublease income is included within other income, net on the condensed consolidated statement of operations, while the related lease expense is included within operating expenses and loss from operations. Sublease income was immaterial prior to this transaction. Lyft believes the adjustment to include sublease income in Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors by enabling them to better assess Lyft’s operating performance, including the benefits of recent transactions, by presenting sublease income as a contra-expense to the related lease charges that are part of operating expenses.

In November 2022, Lyft committed to a plan of termination as part of efforts to reduce operating expenses in anticipation of continued macroeconomic headwinds. Lyft believes the costs associated with these restructuring efforts do not reflect performance of Lyft’s ongoing operations. Lyft believes the adjustment to exclude the costs related to restructuring from Contribution, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is useful to investors by enabling them to better assess Lyft’s ongoing operating performance and provide for better comparability with Lyft’s historically disclosed Contribution, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) amounts.

Lyft uses Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Contribution, Contribution Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of Lyft’s overall assessment of its performance, including the preparation of Lyft’s annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of Lyft’s business strategies, and to communicate with Lyft’s board of directors concerning Lyft’s financial performance. Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Contribution and Contribution Margin are measures used by our management to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends. Lyft believes Contribution and Contribution Margin are key measures of Lyft’s ability to achieve profitability and increase it over time. Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are key performance measures that Lyft’s management uses to assess Lyft’s operating performance and the operating leverage in Lyft’s business. Because Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin facilitate internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, Lyft uses these measures for business planning purposes.

Lyft’s definitions may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Furthermore, these metrics have certain limitations in that they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statement of operations that are necessary to run our business. Thus, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Contribution, Contribution Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Lyft, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except for share and per share data) (unaudited) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 509,576 $ 281,090 Short-term investments 1,245,220 1,515,702 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 792,708 786,067 Total current assets 2,547,504 2,582,859 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 228,487 109,368 Restricted investments 835,849 1,027,506 Other investments 26,493 26,390 Property and equipment, net 424,444 313,402 Operating lease right of use assets 110,042 135,213 Intangible assets, net 71,732 76,208 Goodwill 262,288 261,582 Other assets 22,627 23,903 Total assets $ 4,529,466 $ 4,556,431 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 103,296 $ 107,801 Insurance reserves 1,353,703 1,417,350 Accrued and other current liabilities 1,636,759 1,561,609 Operating lease liabilities — current 41,666 45,803 Total current liabilities 3,135,424 3,132,563 Operating lease liabilities 161,800 176,356 Long-term debt, net of current portion 793,422 803,207 Other liabilities 56,824 55,637 Total liabilities 4,147,470 4,167,763 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 18,000,000,000 Class A shares authorized as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 369,516,490 and 361,552,359 Class A shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; 100,000,000 Class B shares authorized as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 8,602,629 Class B shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 10,514,527 10,335,013 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (4,291 ) (5,754 ) Accumulated deficit (10,128,244 ) (9,940,595 ) Total stockholders’ equity 381,996 388,668 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,529,466 $ 4,556,431

Lyft, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except for per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue $ 1,000,548 $ 875,575 Costs and expenses Cost of revenue 548,992 440,294 Operations and support 98,926 98,600 Research and development 196,904 192,754 Sales and marketing 115,941 126,329 General and administrative 256,540 216,941 Total costs and expenses 1,217,303 1,074,918 Loss from operations (216,755 ) (199,343 ) Interest expense (5,433 ) (4,549 ) Other income (expense), net 37,215 9,763 Loss before income taxes (184,973 ) (194,129 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2,676 2,803 Net loss $ (187,649 ) $ (196,932 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.50 ) $ (0.57 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 373,727 346,558 Stock-based compensation included in costs and expenses: Cost of revenue $ 10,769 $ 9,922 Operations and support 5,928 5,590 Research and development 93,505 80,765 Sales and marketing 11,684 10,572 General and administrative 58,497 46,894

Lyft, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (187,649 ) $ (196,932 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 27,230 31,788 Stock-based compensation 180,383 153,743 Amortization of premium on marketable securities 80 1,063 Accretion of discount on marketable securities (13,624 ) (1,238 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 666 653 Gain on sale and disposal of assets, net (7,575 ) (13,723 ) Other 3,489 1,835 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net effects of acquisition Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,115 ) (187,884 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,978 13,497 Accounts payable (4,295 ) (33,932 ) Insurance reserves (63,647 ) (2,748 ) Accrued and other liabilities (15,306 ) 96,242 Lease liabilities (11,655 ) (14,707 ) Net cash used in operating activities (74,040 ) (152,343 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (598,640 ) (661,728 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 223,114 202,246 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 846,440 224,865 Proceeds from maturities of term deposits 5,000 175,000 Purchases of property and equipment and scooter fleet (46,799 ) (30,310 ) Sales of property and equipment 20,256 15,685 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 449,371 (74,242 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of loans (21,145 ) (12,266 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and other common stock issuances 297 90 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,165 ) (1,807 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (5,730 ) (8,031 ) Net cash used in financing activities (27,743 ) (22,014 ) Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 16 89 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 347,604 (248,510 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 391,823 531,193 End of period $ 739,427 $ 282,683

Lyft, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents to the consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 509,576 $ 214,868 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 228,487 67,152 Restricted cash, included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,364 663 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents $ 739,427 $ 282,683 Non-cash investing and financing activities Financed vehicles acquired, net of principal payments $ 98,373 $ 20,279 Purchases of property and equipment, and scooter fleet not yet settled 7,547 9,198 Right-of-use assets acquired under finance leases 5,367 4,002 Right-of-use assets acquired under operating leases 672 1,426 Remeasurement of finance and operating lease right of use assets (8,105 ) 1,217

Lyft, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Contribution(1) Revenue $ 1,000.5 $ 1,175.0 $ 875.6 Less cost of revenue (549.0 ) (774.4 ) (440.3 ) Gross profit 451.6 400.6 435.3 Gross profit margin 45.1 % 34.1 % 49.7 % Adjusted to exclude the following (as related to cost of revenue): Amortization of intangible assets 1.2 1.2 1.2 Stock-based compensation expense 10.8 11.1 9.9 Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation 0.4 0.1 0.8 Net amount from claims ceded under the Reinsurance Agreement(2) — — 55.3 Restructuring charges(3)(4) 1.1 1.6 — Contribution(1) $ 465.1 $ 414.7 $ 502.5 Contribution Margin(1) 46.5 % 35.3 % 57.4 %

_______________

(1) Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022, Lyft’s non-GAAP financial measures have been updated to no longer adjust for “Changes to the liabilities for insurance required by regulatory agencies attributable to historical periods” and prior period information has been revised to conform to the current period presentation.

