Lydian Energy Launches with Focus on Developing Transformative Solar and Battery Storage Projects Across North America

The Excelsior Energy Capital-backed independent power producer has a growing pipeline of assets serving commercial, industrial, and utility customers.

EXCELSIOR, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lydian Energy, an independent power producer specializing in the development, construction, and operation of utility-scale solar and battery energy storage projects across North America, today announced its official launch. Backed by the capital and deep experience of Excelsior Energy Capital, Lydian is poised to drive significant economic and environmental benefits through its distinctive approach to delivering renewable energy at scale.





Lydian’s growing pipeline of strategically located solar and battery storage projects is diversified across geography and power markets for a broad range of commercial, industrial, and utility customers. Currently, the Company owns nine projects representing 1.75 GW of solar and battery storage capacity located in Texas and New Mexico.

“We are excited to announce the official launch of Lydian Energy as we embark on our mission of ‘Connecting People + Power’ through impactful renewable energy projects,” said Lydian Energy CEO Emre Ersenkal. “As highly credible partners and engaged neighbors, our aim is to lead meaningful economic and environmental opportunities by developing and operating renewable energy assets that serve the needs of all stakeholders – landowners, communities, utilities, customers, and investors.”

Lydian is comprised of a veteran team of developers, builders, and operators with more than 100 years of combined renewables experience. The team’s expertise in identifying opportunities and driving operational success across the sector will be fundamental to its work developing high-potential mid- to late-stage renewable energy assets.

“We are proud of and trust the team that has been built at Lydian, under Emre’s leadership,” Anne Marie Denman, Co-Founder and Partner at Excelsior and Chair of Board at Lydian Energy said. “The Excelsior team will work closely with the Lydian team to drive value creation, choosing a portfolio company model that relies on and trusts the leadership and execution team at Lydian while integrating the knowledge and perspective of the Excelsior team.”

“We have the funding, pipeline, and expertise to adapt, move quickly, and uncover efficiencies, while remaining systematic in our approach and steadfast in our pursuits,” Ersenkal concluded. “We are confident that these characteristics will serve us well as we pursue our growth objectives.”

The Company expects significant growth in the coming year and plans to add personnel across asset development, construction, M&A, and finance functions as it continues to develop projects within its pipeline.

For more information about Lydian Energy, and its current projects, visit www.lydianenergy.com.

About Lydian Energy



Lydian Energy, based in Excelsior, Minnesota, is an independent power producer specializing in the development, construction, and operation of utility-scale solar and battery energy storage projects. With the backing of Excelsior Energy Capital, Lydian’s experienced team of renewable energy professionals focuses on developing high-potential mid- to late-stage renewable energy assets across North America. For more information, please visit www.lydianenergy.com. Follow Lydian Energy on LinkedIn.

Disclosure: This material does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Securities managed by Excelsior Energy Capital (the “Firm”) are offered to select investors only by means of a complete offering memorandum and related subscription materials which contain significant additional information about the terms of an investment in the Fund (such documents, the “Offering Documents”). Any reproduction or other distribution of this material in whole or in part without the prior written consent of the Firm is prohibited. Opinions, estimates and projections in this announcement constitute the current judgment of the Firm and are subject to change without notice.

