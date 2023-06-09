<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Lyceus Group Wins Hedgeweek’s ‘Best PR and Communications Firm’ at US Emerging Manager Awards 2023

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lyceus Group, a public relations and marketing firm specializing in the financial services industry, is honored to win Hedgeweek’s US Emerging Manager Awards 2023 for the ‘Best Communications and PR Firm’.

Lyceus Group is a leading financial communications agency, represents a variety of clients in the financial services and technology space, including mutual funds, ETF’s, private equity firms, hedge funds, startups, cryptocurrency funds, private credit funds, fund service providers, among others.

“As the Hedge fund space continues to expand, we’re honored to receive this award in recognition of the work we do helping our clients share their stories and increase their branding efforts,” said Tucker Slosburg, Founder and President of Lyceus Group. “We’re grateful for the support of our clients and the readers of Hedgeweek for this recognition.”

The Hedgeweek US Emerging Manager Awards recognize excellence among hedge fund emerging fund managers and service providers. The service provider categories span all the key areas of the broader hedge fund industry ecosystem.

Lyceus Group understands that every client has a different set of needs and values, and forms a strategy specifically tailored to those realities for each client the firm services. This extra level of detail is what helps Lyceus Group stand out from fellow service providers in the space.

About Lyceus Group

Founded in 2016, Lyceus has quickly emerged as one of the premiere boutique financial industry communications firms in America. From financial services to tech companies, Lyceus works with a diverse group of clients to build their brands on an international scale. As a growing company itself, Lyceus operates in a culture of collaboration coupled with entrepreneurial spirit.

Contacts

Media Inquiries:
Rex Carlin

206.240.5108

info@lyceusgroup.com

