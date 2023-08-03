Luxury Presence Unveils Presence Copilot™, A New AI-Powered Mobile Platform for Real Estate Agents and Announces $19.2M in Series B-1 Funding

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Luxury Presence, a leading proptech startup that provides growth marketing solutions to over 9,000 agents, teams, and brokerages, today unveiled Presence Copilot™, a mobile platform that delivers an AI-powered mobile assistant, smart client collaboration features, and an agent-branded consumer app. Presence Copilot was developed to help real estate professionals work more efficiently, close deals faster and deliver exceptional client experiences.





Presence Copilot gives agents their own branded mobile apps to manage and collaborate with clients in one customized place. It also delivers an AI-powered mobile assistant that helps agents prepare for meetings, transcribe and summarize voice notes, update client preferences and instantly access the latest market data from 270+ MLS services.

“We believe AI is the biggest technology shift since the invention of the internet,” said Malte Kramer, Founder and CEO of Luxury Presence. “It will transform how the real estate industry works, and we’re tapping into it to give agents superpowers. Presence Copilot eliminates mundane daily tasks and gives agents the tools to provide a memorable client experience every time. It delivers AI-driven market insights on-demand, an entirely new way to manage relationships on the go, a collaborative search feature that keeps agents and their clients on the same page, and an agent-branded app that wows clients and builds brand equity.”

The idea for Presence Copilot began with industry veteran Dawn McKenna, a top-producing agent who expanded her team from five to 20 agents and scaled her operations into six markets with the support of Luxury Presence. Spotting an opportunity to translate her wealth of real estate experience into a powerful tool for her team, McKenna began developing her own mobile app. The platform, rich with her learnings from leading the #1 team in Illinois and the #4 large team in the U.S., caught the attention of Luxury Presence, which recognized its potential to advance the industry.

Luxury Presence acquired McKenna’s mobile solution and partnered with her team to evolve it into Presence Copilot. In doing so, they have effectively digitized McKenna’s successful strategies, making them accessible to any real estate professional seeking to elevate their business.

“I started building this app to give my team a competitive advantage,” said Dawn McKenna, CEO and Founding Principal of The Dawn McKenna Group. “I wanted to empower them with instant access to the tools and information they needed to create the absolute best client experiences. I partnered with Luxury Presence to bring the app to market because I’ve had such an incredible experience working with them to scale my business. I knew that Malte and his team were the only ones who could take the product to an entirely new level and change the game for the entire industry. Whether you’re a single agent or the biggest team in the world, Presence Copilot will give you the confidence and knowledge to do your job better, impress every client, and close more deals.”

To accelerate product development, Luxury Presence has raised $19.2M in Series B-1 funding from Bessemer Venture Partners with participation from Switch Ventures and other existing investors.

About Luxury Presence

Luxury Presence is a Los Angeles proptech startup that provides growth marketing solutions to over 9,000 agents, teams, and brokerages–including more than 20 of the top 100 WSJ real estate agents. The company’s award-winning real estate websites, expert marketing solutions, and AI-powered mobile platform help agents attract more business, work more efficiently, and impress their clients. Since launching in 2016, Luxury Presence has raised over $52M. Its notable investors include Zillow Co-Founder Spencer Rascoff, real estate coach Tom Ferry, NBA Champion Dirk Nowitzki, NFL Pro Larry Fitzgerald, Switch Ventures, Toba Capital, and Bessemer Venture Partners. Luxury Presence has a sales and customer support office in Austin, TX. For more information, visit https://www.luxurypresence.com/.

