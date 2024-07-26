Luxury Event Platform Staymenity Launches with 400+ Curated Experiences Available in the U.S.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Staymenity–Staymenity announced today launch of an online platform featuring more than 400 luxury properties available for short term rental in the U.S. that offer curated experiences, including luxury pools, chef’s kitchens, basketball courts, gyms and saunas. Designed for event planners and individuals looking for luxury property rentals with once-in-a-lifetime experiences, Staymenity offers a short-term rental platform for property owners and rental guests.





Current properties available on the Staymenity platform include:

The Mount Olympus Three (Los Angeles) – 4,100 sq.ft. Contemporary Modern Villa in blending sleek design with luxurious comfort, luxury pool and hot tub, outdoor seating area, fire pit, and projector screen. A refined space for relaxation and socializing at all kinds of celebrations.

– 4,100 sq.ft. Contemporary Modern Villa in blending sleek design with luxurious comfort, luxury pool and hot tub, outdoor seating area, fire pit, and projector screen. A refined space for relaxation and socializing at all kinds of celebrations. The Carla Ridge Three (Beverly Hills) – 9,393 sq. ft. Hi-Tech estate featuring a luxury pool and stylish patio area, state-of-the-art kitchen and bar. Indulge in modern sophistication and comfort.

– 9,393 sq. ft. Hi-Tech estate featuring a luxury pool and stylish patio area, state-of-the-art kitchen and bar. Indulge in modern sophistication and comfort. Miami Oasis (Miami) – Newly renovated home features a relaxing backyard with a pool, lounge space, putting green, Bocce court and gazebo equipped with a grill and dining area.

Staymenity rentals are paired with personalized experiences, including catering, professional chefs, mixologists, DJs, photographers, event decorators, fitness instructors, and private classes. Properties are available to verified guests over the age of 25 for hourly, half-day and daily rentals, including hosting corporate events, wedding rehearsal dinners and themed events.

“Staymenity brings together luxury property owners with event hosts looking for unique experiences, whether you are planning a corporate event, photoshoot with an ocean view, 40th birthday extravaganza or weekly basketball game with friends,” said Steven Kessler, Founder, Staymenity. “We are personalizing the short-term luxury event rental space, allowing hosts to pair amazing properties and amenities with curated guest experiences like professional photographers, private chefs and exercise classes.”

Staymenity offers features that are designed to make the platform safe and easy to use for property hosts, including a request to book feature, dynamic pricing tools, ID verification, security deposit collection, integrated damage protection and the ability to add on personalized experiences and amenities. Local vendors will also be featured on the platform, with the opportunity to list products, amenities and services available to luxury property hosts and their guests.

Spaces can be booked and listed on http://www.staymenity.com

Steven Kessler | Stevenk@staymenity.com