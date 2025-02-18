LuxCreo Unveils 4D Bright™ Aligner, Simultaneously Enhancing Orthodontic and Aesthetic Dental Care

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#3d--LuxCreo, a global leader in personalized medical and dental devices, announced today the release of its latest innovation, 4D Bright™ Aligner. Designed to combine the unique benefits of 4D Aligner™ with the cosmetic appeal of brighter, whiter teeth, 4D Bright™ Aligner gives patients a bright and natural smile throughout treatment.

4D Bright™ Aligner is powered by LuxCreo’s 4D Aligner™ end-to-end system, including LuxCreo’s ActiveMemory™ polymer. This patented material is specifically engineered to deliver precise orthodontic correction and ensure constant elastic forces throughout each stage of treatment.

Unlike traditional whitening methods that require gels or chemicals, 4D Bright™ Aligner achieves its effect using aesthetic shade technology (AST) in the aligner material, enabling dental professionals to provide their patients with straight, luminous smiles—all in a single, seamless treatment.

Louise Lu, Co-Founder and Head of Product at LuxCreo, emphasized the significance of combining the benefits of 4D Aligner™ with an instantly whiter smile, explaining, “We heard the demand from doctors and patients to provide not only a more comfortable and efficient clear aligner treatment, but whiter teeth at the same time. LuxCreo’s material scientists created the aesthetic shade technology (AST) to achieve a translucent white, 4D Aligner™ that instantly improves smiles while simultaneously delivering better clear aligner therapy.”

The 4D Bright™ Aligner is coming soon in 2025. For more information before the full release, click here to sign up on our waitlist and visit our booths at LMT, IDS, and AAO.

About LuxCreo: LuxCreo is the leading platform for personalized medical and dental devices, dedicated to empowering doctors to transform patient care through innovation, speed, and customer success. We empower doctors to design, create, and deliver same-day treatments that enhance smiles, health, and well-being for a wider number of patients.

Our unique ecosystem supports dental and medical professionals with onsite, scalable solutions and flexible production with laboratory design and production services. LuxCreo helps doctors grow their practices and improve patient care by delivering more customized and effective treatments with convenience and precision. For more information, visit LuxCreo.com

