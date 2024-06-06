LungVision® Named “Best New Technology Solution – Biopsy” in 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Honors Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

Body Vision Medical, a leader in AI-driven, intraoperative image guidance, today announced that its LungVision® system has been selected as the winner of the "Best New Technology Solution – Biopsy" award in the 8th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market.





Body Vision Medical’s LungVision® system uses AI to transform any C-arm into a tomographic imaging system capable of intraoperative 3D tomographic scans, real-time augmented fluoroscopic imaging, and advanced bronchoscopic navigation. LungVision’s real-time imaging gives bronchoscopists the confidence to biopsy from small pulmonary lesions with greater speed and precision, maximizing the likelihood for earlier-stage lung cancer detection and improved lung cancer survival.

Benefits of the LungVision® system over other solutions that have attempted to address the challenges of lung nodule biopsy and improving diagnostic success of the bronchoscopic approach include:

Superior clinical outcomes: LungVision® overcomes CT-to-body divergence, enables accurate navigation to the nodule and confirms tool -in-lesion, producing diagnostic yields approaching, if not exceeding, 90% regardless of bronchoscopy setup. Radiation reduction: LungVision® AI Tomography® enables 3D tomographic imaging at a fraction of the radiation of a mobile 3D C-arm or fixed cone-beam CT (CBCT). Flexibility: The only advanced navigation without obligatory consumables, LungVision® provides the flexibility to work with any C-arms and bronchoscopic tools. Cost savings: LungVision® is able to achieve the same real-world diagnostic outcomes of multi-million-dollar robotic bronchoscopy and cone-beam CT setups at significantly lower cost.

“We spend a great deal of time listening to bronchoscopists to understand their challenges. Our team uses this insight to develop solutions that deliver a clinically- and cost-effective means to diagnose lung cancer patients at scale,” said David Webster, CEO of Body Vision Medical. “Thank you to MedTech Breakthrough for this award. We’ll continue to explore how we can use our expertise in AI and imaging to push the boundaries of intraoperative, real-time imaging in lung cancer diagnostics as well as explore how we can apply this technology to the minimally-invasive, localized delivery of lung cancer therapeutics and potentially to other healthcare verticals.”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

“LungVision maximizes the likelihood of an early diagnosis for lung cancer patients, thereby improving the odds for survival. Most peripheral navigation bronchoscopies are limited in knowing exactly where the target is because of CT-to-body-divergence. The gold standard – cone-beam – requires a lot of radiation and is expensive,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “Body Vision’s solution gives you everything you get out of cone-beam using a regular C-arm. For their novel, clean-slate, game-changing approach to this long standing problem, we proudly select LungVision as ‘Best New Biopsy Technology Solution’ for 2024.”

Body Vision Medical believes in saving lives through the democratization of innovative medical technology and the Quintuple Aim is at the heart of everything that we do. Our first commercial product, LungVision™, provides AI-powered real-time image guidance to address the unmet clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and, in the future, to enable effective treatment of lung lesions via a minimally invasive procedure.

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

