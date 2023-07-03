Luna Names New Managing Director for Europe, Middle East and Africa Region

Industry Veteran to Lead European Sensing Teams

ROANOKE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LUNA–Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced fiber optic-based technology, today announced that Thomas Oldemeyer will join the company as Senior Vice President and Managing Director of EMEA, effective immediately. Oldemeyer will report to CEO Scott A. Graeff and will be responsible for building and leading the company’s European fiber optic sensing business.





“I am very happy to welcome Thomas to the Luna team,” said Graeff. “To fully integrate our European locations and drive efficiencies that lead to profitable growth, we needed to appoint a new managing director with a proven track record. Thomas has broad experience and a deep history of leading innovation in fiber optic sensing technology, and he has been incredibly successful in technical environments. He will be a great addition to both Luna and our customers.”

Oldemeyer comes to Luna with more than 30 years of experience in the industry, including nearly 12 years as the CEO of LIOS Technology before transitioning to its parent company, NKT Photonics Technology (NKT). At LIOS, Oldemeyer was engaged in the development, production and global sales of fiber optic distributed temperature sensors for various applications, including industrial, power cable monitoring, oil and gas, and fire detection. With his move to NKT, he was charged with the development of the company’s newly established Aerospace and Defense division.

“I’m thrilled to join the Luna team and help drive the One Luna philosophy through our EMEA locations as the company continues its drive toward scalability and profitable growth,” Oldemeyer said. “There is vast market potential for Luna, and I’m looking forward to a strong future together.”

Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for a multitude of industries.

