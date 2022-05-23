Home Business Wire Luna Innovations to Present at B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Investor...
Luna Innovations to Present at B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference

ROANOKE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced fiber optic-based technology, has been invited to participate at the B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Conference, which is being held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., May 25-26, 2022. Luna’s President and CEO, Scott Graeff, will present on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. PT. Chief Operating Officer Brian Soller will join CEO Graeff in hosting one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@brileyfin.com or visit the conference web site.

About the B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference

The B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference is the premier West Coast investment and networking event and gathers key executives from more than 200 public and private companies to showcase their stories to an audience of over 1,000 attendees. The conference will feature a comprehensive, full two-day schedule of company presentations, analyst-moderated fireside chats, thought-provoking panel discussions and interactive breakout sessions, with private meetings for management teams and qualified investors. For more information on B. Riley Securities, visit Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Luna

Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for a multitude of industries. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

Contacts

Investor:
Allison Woody

Luna Innovations Incorporated

Phone: 540.769.8465

Email: woodya@lunainc.com

