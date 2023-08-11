Luna Innovations Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Results

Reaffirms Full-Year 2023 Outlook

Total revenues of $29.2 million, up 11% year over year

Gross margin of 58%, compared to 61% for the prior year

Net loss of $1.6 million, compared to net loss of $2.4 million for the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.7 million, compared to $1.2 million for the prior year

Adjusted EPS of $0.04, compared to $(0.02) for the prior year

ROANOKE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EARNINGS–Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced optical technology, today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

“We continue to see abundant opportunities for Luna’s capabilities and are particularly pleased this quarter with strong performance from our Sensing business,” said Scott Graeff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Luna. “We did experience a distinct difference in the growth rates of our two businesses – Sensing and Communications Test. Our Sensing business, including our project-based solutions, grew strongly. Pressure in the broader Communications market did impact our Communications Test business. We continue to secure large, multi-unit, follow-on orders in our primary markets, and we are seeing significant wins with new applications.”

Second-Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Summary

Highlights of the financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 are:

Three Months Ended June 30, Change (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 Revenues $ 29,164 $ 26,162 11 % Gross profit 16,865 15,963 6 % Gross margin 58 % 61 % Operating expense 17,079 18,425 (7 )% Operating loss (214 ) (2,462 ) Operating margin (1 )% (9 )% Other expense, net and income tax benefit (344 ) (480 ) Net loss from continuing operations $ (558 ) $ (2,942 ) (Loss)/income from discontinued operations, net of tax of $(346) and $(856) (1,038 ) 591 Net loss $ (1,596 ) $ (2,351 ) Loss per diluted share (EPS) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.07 ) Adjusted EPS $ 0.04 $ (0.02 ) Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 33,634,538 32,478,736 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,732 $ 1,184 131 %

A reconciliation of Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest comparable figures under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) can be found in the schedules included in this release.

Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2023 increased 11% compared to the prior-year period.

Gross margin was 58% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 61% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, driven primarily by product mix. Operating loss and margin were $0.2 million and 1% of total revenues, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to an operating loss of $2.5 million and 9% of total revenues, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Net loss was $1.6 million, or $0.05 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to net loss of $2.4 million, or $0.07 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Adjusted EPS was $0.04 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $(0.02) for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.7 million for three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Six Months Ended Fiscal 2023 Financial Summary

Highlights of the financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 are:

Six Months Ended June 30, Change (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 Revenues 54,209 48,642 11 % Gross profit 31,838 30,242 5 % Gross margin 59 % 62 % Operating expense 34,184 35,069 (3 )% Operating loss (2,346 ) (4,827 ) Operating margin (4 )% (10 )% Other expense, net and income tax benefit (54 ) 542 Net loss from continuing operations $ (2,400 ) $ (4,285 ) Net (loss)/income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes of $(346) and $3,283 (1,038 ) 11,515 Net (loss)/income $ (3,438 ) $ 7,230 (Loss)/earnings per diluted share (EPS) $ (0.10 ) $ 0.22 Adjusted EPS $ 0.04 $ 0.02 100 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 33,483,978 32,361,560 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,586 $ 2,905 23 %

A reconciliation of Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest comparable GAAP figures can be found in the schedules included in this release.

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased 11% compared to the prior-year period.

Gross profit of $31.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased from $30.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 primarily due to higher sales. Operating loss and margin improved to $2.3 million and 4% of total revenues, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $4.8 million and 10% of total revenues, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Net loss was $3.4 million, or $0.10 per fully diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to a net income of $7.2 million, or $0.22 per fully diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Adjusted EPS was $0.04 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $0.02 for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $2.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Q2 and Recent Business Highlights

Recognized significant wins for monitoring systems, including a contract for the largest power utility company in Italy

Secured large, follow-on, multi-unit Terahertz order for EV battery production process monitoring

Drove significant wins in our RIO line of lasers supported by macro trends such as LiDAR

Secured a seven-figure blanket order for polarization modules from a major data center hyper-scaler

hyper-scaler Named industry veteran as Managing Director for Europe, Middle East and Africa region

Hosted Luna’s first Investor Day in New York City, outlining the company’s plans for future growth

2023 Full-Year Outlook

Luna is reaffirming the 2023 revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook it originally provided on March 14, 2023:

Total revenue of $125 million to $130 million for the full year 2023

Adjusted EBITDA of $14 million to $18 million for the full year 2023

In addition, Luna expects total revenues in the range of $29 million to $32 million for the third quarter 2023.

Luna is not providing an outlook for net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA, because changes in the items that Luna excludes from net income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, such as share-based compensation, tax expense, and significant non-recurring charges, among other things, can be dependent on future events that are less capable of being controlled or reliably predicted by management and are not part of Luna’s routine operating activities.

The outlook above does not include any future acquisitions, divestitures, or unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the operating performance of its business, Luna’s management considers Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS exclude certain charges and income that are required by GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding the effect of certain non-cash expenses and items that Luna believes may not be indicative of its operating performance, because either they are unusual and Luna does not expect them to recur in the ordinary course of its business, or they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the table following the financial statements attached to this press release.

Conference Call Information

About Luna

Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for a multitude of industries. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include Luna’s expectations regarding its projected full year 2023 and third quarter of 2023 financial results and outlook, and the Company’s ability to secure additional significant wins. Management cautions the reader that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to a number of both known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance, and/or achievements of Luna may differ materially from the future results, performance, and/or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. These factors include, without limitation, failure of demand for Luna’s products and services to meet expectations, failure of target market to grow and expand, technological and strategic challenges, uncertainties related to the macroeconomic conditions and those risks and uncertainties set forth in Luna’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and Luna’s other periodic reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Such filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on Luna’s website at www.lunainc.com. The statements made in this release are based on information available to Luna as of the date of this release and Luna undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Luna Innovations Incorporated



Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



(in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,277 $ 6,024 Accounts receivable, net 33,813 33,249 Contract assets 9,601 7,691 Inventory 42,003 36,582 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,159 4,328 Total current assets 93,853 87,874 Property and equipment, net 4,761 4,893 Intangible assets, net 17,371 18,750 Goodwill 27,313 26,927 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,670 4,661 Other non-current assets 3,321 3,255 Deferred tax asset 4,842 4,647 Total assets $ 155,131 $ 151,007 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Liabilities: Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt obligations $ 3,000 $ 2,500 Accounts payable 10,306 8,109 Accrued and other current liabilities 11,375 16,694 Contract liabilities 3,463 4,089 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,899 2,239 Total current liabilities 30,043 33,631 Long-term debt obligations, net of current portion 27,734 20,726 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 2,062 2,804 Other long-term liabilities 419 444 Total liabilities 60,258 57,605 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.001, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 35,739,827 and 34,901,954 shares issued, 33,908,336 and 33,105,080 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 36 35 Treasury stock at cost, 1,831,491 and 1,796,862 shares at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (5,960 ) (5,607 ) Additional paid-in capital 108,709 104,893 Accumulated deficit (5,734 ) (2,296 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,178 ) (3,623 ) Total stockholders’ equity 94,873 93,402 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 155,131 $ 151,007

Luna Innovations Incorporated



Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 29,164 $ 26,162 $ 54,209 $ 48,642 Cost of revenues 12,299 10,199 22,371 18,400 Gross profit 16,865 15,963 31,838 30,242 Operating expense: Selling, general and administrative 13,439 14,768 26,736 28,056 Research, development and engineering 2,722 2,665 5,538 5,207 Amortization of intangible assets 918 992 1,910 1,806 Total operating expense 17,079 18,425 34,184 35,069 Operating loss (214 ) (2,462 ) (2,346 ) (4,827 ) Other income/(expense): Other (expense)/income (110 ) 53 (18 ) 73 Interest expense, net (584 ) (111 ) (953 ) (224 ) Total other expense, net (694 ) (58 ) (971 ) (151 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (908 ) (2,520 ) (3,317 ) (4,978 ) Income tax (benefit)/expense (350 ) 422 (917 ) (693 ) Net loss from continuing operations (558 ) (2,942 ) (2,400 ) (4,285 ) (Loss)/income from discontinued operations, net of income tax expense (benefit) of $(346), $(856), $(346), and $166. (1,038 ) 591 (1,038 ) 594 Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax of $3,117 — — — 10,921 Net (loss)/income from discontinued operations (1,038 ) 591 (1,038 ) 11,515 Net (loss)/income $ (1,596 ) $ (2,351 ) $ (3,438 ) $ 7,230 Net loss per share from continuing operations: Basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.13 ) Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.13 ) Net (loss)/income per share from discontinued operations: Basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.36 Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.36 Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.10 ) $ 0.22 Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.10 ) $ 0.22 Weighted average shares: Basic 33,634,538 32,478,736 33,483,978 32,361,560 Diluted 33,634,538 32,478,736 33,483,978 32,361,560

Luna Innovations Incorporated



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



(in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows used in by operating activities Net (loss)/income $ (3,438 ) $ 7,230 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss)/income to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 2,740 2,694 Share-based compensation 2,172 2,177 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 278 — Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax — (10,921 ) Deferred taxes (194 ) (124 ) Change in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (168 ) (6,555 ) Contract assets (1,815 ) 140 Inventory (4,798 ) (4,281 ) Other current assets (804 ) (3,870 ) Other long-term assets (93 ) 646 Accounts payable and accrued and other current liabilities (3,653 ) 6,123 Contract liabilities (693 ) 1,196 Other long term-liabilities — (1,523 ) Net cash used in operating activities (10,466 ) (7,068 ) Cash flows used in investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (1,180 ) (1,657 ) Acquisition of intangible property (63 ) — Proceeds from sale of property and equipment — 25 Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations — 12,973 Acquisition of Luna Innovations Germany GmbH — (22,085 ) Other — 4 Net cash used in investing activities (1,243 ) (10,740 ) Cash flows provided by financing activities Payments on finance lease obligations (25 ) (24 ) Proceeds from borrowings under debt obligations 8,500 21,150 Payments of debt obligations (1,000 ) (15,772 ) Repurchase of common stock (353 ) (294 ) Proceeds from ESPP 546 521 Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 1,234 1,158 Net cash provided by financing activities 8,902 6,739 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 60 (1,195 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,747 ) (12,264 ) Cash and cash equivalents-beginning of period 6,024 17,128 Cash and cash equivalents-end of period $ 3,277 $ 4,864

Luna Innovations Incorporated



Reconciliation of Net (Loss)/Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA



(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (loss)/income $ (1,596 ) $ (2,351 ) $ (3,438 ) $ 7,230 Net (loss)/income from discontinued operations (1,038 ) 591 (1,038 ) 11,515 Net loss from continuing operations (558 ) (2,942 ) (2,400 ) (4,285 ) Interest expense, net 584 111 953 224 Income tax (benefit)/expense (350 ) 422 (917 ) (693 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,323 1,538 2,740 2,694 EBITDA 999 (871 ) 376 (2,060 ) Share-based compensation 1,118 934 2,172 2,000 Integration and transaction expense 160 156 249 2,000 Amortization of inventory step-up — 257 — 257 Other non-recurring charges (1) 455 708 789 708 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,732 $ 1,184 $ 3,586 $ 2,905 (1) – Other non-recurring charges primarily include facility consolidation and one-time insurance deductible.

Luna Innovations Incorporated



Reconciliation of Net (Loss)/Income to Adjusted EPS



(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (loss)/income $ (1,596 ) $ (2,351 ) $ (3,438 ) $ 7,230 Net (loss)/income from discontinued operations (1,038 ) 591 (1,038 ) 11,515 Net loss from continuing operations (558 ) (2,942 ) (2,400 ) (4,285 ) Share-based compensation 1,118 934 2,172 2,000 Integration and transaction expense 160 156 249 2,000 Amortization of intangible assets 918 992 1,910 1,813 Amortization of inventory step-up — 257 — 257 Other non-recurring charges (1) 455 708 789 708 Income tax effect on adjustments (663 ) (762 ) (1,280 ) (1,695 ) Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1,430 $ (657 ) $ 1,440 $ 798 Adjusted EPS $ 0.04 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.02 Adjusted weighted average shares: Diluted 33,635 32,479 33,484 32,362 (1) – Other non-recurring charges primarily include facility consolidation and one-time insurance deductible.

